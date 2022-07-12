Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes SynAct Pharma to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, July 12, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in SynAct Pharma AB's shares (short name SYNACT) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Health Care sector and is the 52th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. SynAct Pharma is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on resolving inflammation with melanocortin biology. Selective activation of the melanocortin system can help the immune system resolve excessive or chronic inflammation. SynAct's therapeutics are designed to selectively provide anti-inflammatory and pro-resolution effects without suppressing the immune system, so that patients can achieve immune balance and live beyond their inflammation. "SynAct is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a pipeline focused on tackling inflammation with the company's melanocortin technology." said Jeppe Øvlesen, CEO of SynAct. "Moving to Nasdaq Stockholm's main list is a natural step in SynAct Pharma's exciting path forward. The move is an important milestone for the company and its ability to attract investors." "The growing health care and biotech industry is an important sector for the Nordic region, and we are excited to welcome SynAct Pharma to the Stockholm Main Market." said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate SynAct on its listing and we look forward follow their growth journey as a main market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Conny Huldin +358 50 329 4713 conny.huldin@nasdaq.com