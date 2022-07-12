Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.07.2022
WKN: A2ALUN ISIN: SE0008241491 Ticker-Symbol: 8F8 
27.06.22
09:16 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
12.07.2022 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes SynAct Pharma to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, July 12, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
SynAct Pharma AB's shares (short name SYNACT) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Health Care sector and is the
52th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. 

SynAct Pharma is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on resolving
inflammation with melanocortin biology. Selective activation of the
melanocortin system can help the immune system resolve excessive or chronic
inflammation. SynAct's therapeutics are designed to selectively provide
anti-inflammatory and pro-resolution effects without suppressing the immune
system, so that patients can achieve immune balance and live beyond their
inflammation. 

"SynAct is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a pipeline focused on
tackling inflammation with the company's melanocortin technology." said Jeppe
Øvlesen, CEO of SynAct. "Moving to Nasdaq Stockholm's main list is a natural
step in SynAct Pharma's exciting path forward. The move is an important
milestone for the company and its ability to attract investors." 

"The growing health care and biotech industry is an important sector for the
Nordic region, and we are excited to welcome SynAct Pharma to the Stockholm
Main Market." said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We
congratulate SynAct on its listing and we look forward follow their growth
journey as a main market listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Conny Huldin
+358 50 329 4713
conny.huldin@nasdaq.com
