Capgemini SE: Capgemini to support Eneco's sustainable energy transition and growth strategy

Press contact:

Antara Nandy

Tel.:+ 91 967 451 5119

E-mail: antara.nandy@capgemini.com

Capgemini to supportEneco'ssustainable energy transitionandgrowth strategy

Capgemini andEnecosign anew 10-year agreement to accelerate Eneco's energy transition,and a 5-year partnership to boostits European growth ambitions through technological innovation

Paris, July12, 2022 - Capgemini todayannounced that it has signed twonew agreements with Eneco, a group of companies active in the field of renewable energy and innovation, energy trade and retail. As part of a10-year agreement, Capgemini will support Eneco'stransitiontowards sustainable energyand help meet its ambition of becoming carbon-neutral by 2035. Additionally, a 5-year agreement was signed to develop and implement a Digital Technology Platform.

The agreements will span service areas interfacing with and supporting Eneco's digital technology platform, including cloud, data, integration, infrastructure, cybersecurity, customer experience, consulting and transformation services, as well as applied innovation and sustainability solutions. Capgemini andEnecobegan their collaboration in 2008andreneweditin 2018, to support Eneco's digital and cloud transformation journey. The new agreements expand upon this strong and well-established partnership.

The 10-year agreement sets mutually defined long-term strategic goals - including joint go-to-markets and the creation of new, sustainable revenue streams, through the development of new services, business models and the application of connected products.

The 5-year global framework agreement focuses on implementing a secure and scalable Digital Technology Platform which will serve as the foundation for Eneco's expansion in the Dutch, German and Belgian markets. It will also help to deliver immediate benefits for Eneco in the short-term - such as efficiency gains to drive down operational costs, through the application of AI and automation. In addition, Capgemini will be connecting its global ecosystem of partners and start-ups with Eneco, to help realize the benefits of a common digital platform.

"Our ambitious goal for 2035 is for us and our customers to become carbon neutral. This isachievable only throughdeep,industry-widecollaborationbetween customers, strategic partners, suppliers, and other stakeholders. To be able to scale, accelerate digital transformation and unlock the potential of new business models, connected products and services, we need a strong technology foundation and a partner that can bring the relevant and scalable capabilities and experience. Throughour partnership with Capgemini, we have the right elements in place to enable this energy transition," said Mario Suykerbuyk, CIO at Eneco.

"Founded on our strong existing relationship,we are happy to partner with Eneco in their journey towards a more sustainable future, which will be significant for both our companies. Capgemini is committed to working with Eneco to invest and co-innovatearounddata and technology, as well as bringing together our wider eco-systems to accelerate the energy transition - in line with the purpose and mission of both organizations," said Marjolein Holsboer, Energy and Utilities Leader at Capgemini in the Netherlands.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About Eneco

Eneco is an international energy company committed to accelerating the energy transition. Our One Planet Plan forms the basis for our ambition to be completely climate-neutral as early as 2035, in terms of both our own and our customers' energy consumption. This requires radical electrification, phasing out natural gas in the production and supply of energy and accelerating sustainable heat. We invest in sustainable means of production, energy storage possibilities and smart energy solutions for consumers and businesses. Together we work on everyone's sustainable energy. www.eneco.com

Attachment