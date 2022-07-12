Newest model of first AI-powered, 360-degree video conference solution increases speed, accuracy and reach to improve hybrid meetings in even larger spaces

Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, today announces the launch of its Meeting Owl 3 camera device, new Expansion Mic, and enhanced Owl Intelligence System (OIS) software. This new flagship product is the third generation of the award-winning Meeting Owl product line, consisting of WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker systems that automatically zoom in on whomever is speaking. The Meeting Owl 3 has been upgraded both inside and out to include faster, more accurate face detection (even when masked), expanded audio and video range options, upgraded USB capability, and more. The new Expansion Mic device extends the Meeting Owl 3's audio range to eight metres, so all meeting participants can be heard around larger tables.

According to the latest State of Hybrid Work Report by Owl Labs, 37% of job seekers would decline a job offer if they were not given flexible hours or if they were required to work in the office full-time (34%). Furthermore, nearly a third (32%) of employees say there is room for video conferencing improvement. Owl Labs' technology is now more crucial than ever, enabling workers to collaborate from anywhere more effectively. As the smartest 360-degree video conferencing device on the market, the Meeting Owl 3 helps hybrid teams come together so virtual meetings feel more like in-person conversations, leveling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. Owl Labs products are used by more than 100K organisations around the world, including 84 Fortune 100 companies.

Attendees of video calls using a Meeting Owl 3 see a 360-degree view of the room, along with up to three panels that dynamically zoom in on participants who are actively speaking or moving. Due to its plug-and-play design, it only takes six minutes from unboxing a Meeting Owl 3 to joining the first meeting, and it can be set up 3x faster than competitors' products. Owl Labs products are designed by roboticists and engineers, and are equipped with its proprietary, newly upgraded OIS technology that powers auto-focus, smart zooming, and smart mics. The OIS also enables devices to become smarter over time with new features and capabilities delivered automatically via WiFi.

Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs says: "Hybrid is now the way that teams expect to work, and we believe flexible policies are here to stay but pre-pandemic technology to support hybrid work was an afterthought. While smaller and medium-sized businesses have been faster to adopt and support a hybrid format, we're also seeing the world's largest companies choose similar, flexible models and seeking more immersive technology to power the transition. As a team that has been hybrid since before COVID, we're proud to launch our third generation Meeting Owl to connect organisations of all sizes even more seamlessly."

New features and performance enhancements in the Meeting Owl 3 include:

Improved facial recognition - Upgraded OIS software is 5x more accurate in detecting masked faces and 58% more accurate at identifying faces that are further away, to better serve teams that are masking and social distancing

4x faster detection New OIS is 4x faster to automatically focus on in-room participants, zooming in within 3 seconds after they speak or move, to improve the flow of natural conversation

Expanded audio range Compatible with the new Expansion Mic device, which extends audio range by 5.5 meters to 8 meters maximum in the direction of the mic, so everyone at larger tables can be heard clearly

Owl Connect - Meeting Owl 3 is the only 360-degree video conferencing device on the market that can pair two devices to expand reach in larger spaces; connect two devices to extend video range up to 8.5 meters and audio range up to 13.5 meters dependent on need

Greater compatibility - Now compatible with USB-C, so no special adapters are needed to plug into laptops

Enterprise IT support - Set up and register devices via desktop app or mobile and manage devices remotely with Owl Labs' web-based portal

See the Meeting Owl 3 in action in the video here. Customers can now purchase the Meeting Owl 3 for £1,049 and the Expansion Mic at £249.

The Meeting Owl 3, along with other Owl Labs products, can be purchased on OwlLabs.co.uk, Amazon or through third-party resellers and distribution partners. To be connected to your local reseller, learn more here or contact sales@owllabs.com.

About Owl Labs:

Owl Labs is a collaborative tech company making meetings more inclusive with immersive, 360-degree video devices. Built for modern businesses and classrooms, Owl Labs is dedicated to empowering hybrid and remote teams with its award-winning technology and robust product suite. The company's flagship product, the Meeting Owl Pro, was honored as one of TIME's Best Inventions and features a wifi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone, and speaker with proprietary AI technology. Owl Labs has raised £15.8 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more about Owl Labs, visit www.owllabs.co.uk.

