Motive raises $2.54 billion for Motive Capital Fund 2 and affiliated co-investment vehicles, bringing the firm's regulatory assets under management to over $5.5 billion

Fund 2 was oversubscribed and closed above its original hard cap of $1.5 billion

This fundraise supports Motive's mission to build a leading fully integrated private equity firm focused on technology-enabled financial and business services industries

Motive Partners ("Motive"), a leading specialized private equity firm focused on financial technology, today announced the successful final close of its second flagship fund, Motive Capital Fund 2 (the "Fund"), with total capital commitments of $2.54 billion for the Fund and its affiliated co-investment vehicles.

The Fund employs the same investment strategy executed in Motive Partners' inaugural flagship fund. The Fund focuses on growth and buyout investments in software, investment and information services businesses located in North America and Europe. The Fund has already partnered with ten companies InvestCloud, Insurify, Wilshire, Trumid, Motive Capital Corp II, CAIS, FNZ, Forge Global, BetaNXT and Backbase.

Commitments to the Fund were secured from a geographically diverse group of investors, including public and private pensions, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, financial institutions, institutional fund managers, family offices and high net worth individuals. Existing investors from the inaugural fund were joined by a significant group of new investors.

Rob Heyvaert, Founder Managing Partner at Motive Partners, commented: "We are deeply grateful for the support from our existing investors and are delighted to welcome a roster of new partners to the Motive family thank you for your trust. We will continue to be laser-focused on partnering transformational capital with world-class management teams."

During the fundraising period, Motive continued to invest behind its integrated approach, building out the Motive team to include over 180 Investors, Operators and Innovators.

Bob Brown, Founding Partner Head of Investor Relations, commented: "We greatly appreciate the support of such an esteemed and diverse group of investors, and we take seriously the responsibility that our investors have bestowed upon us. We continue to invest into our distinct operating capabilities, allowing us to identify attractive investment opportunities and support our portfolio companies in the next stage of their growth."

About Motive Partners

Founded in 2016, Motive Partners is a specialist private equity firm with offices in North America and Europe, focused on backing, building, and buying technology companies that enable the financial economy. At the time of the final closing of the Fund, Motive Partners has over $5.5 billion in regulatory assets under management and has established an integrated team of over 180 Investors, Operators and Innovators. The firm focuses on growth equity and buyout investments in software, investment and information services companies in North America and Europe, serving five primary subsectors: Banking Payments, Capital Markets, Data Analytics, Wealth Investment Management, and Insurance. Motive Partners is a privately held firm majority-owned by its partners, and brings differentiated expertise, connectivity, and capabilities to create long-term value in financial technology companies.

More information on Motive Partners can be found at www.motivepartners.com.

