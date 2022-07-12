China's Cando-solar Photoelectric Technology said its newest solar panel has a power output of up to 425 W and a power conversion efficiency of up to 22.1%. Its temperature coefficient is -0.24% per degree Celsius.Chinese module manufacturer Cando-solar Photoelectric Technology has developed a heterojunction solar module based on busbarless technology and a 210 mm wafer. "Our new panel is intended for use in rooftop PV projects and provides customers with lower unit costs and higher power generating capacity," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "Compared to the heterojunction modules produced ...

