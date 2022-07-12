TISSIUM: Tissium Appoints Maria Sainz as Independent Board Member

PARIS, FRANCE and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today it has appointed Maria Sainz as an independent member of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Sainz has over 30 years of experience in the medical technology industry. In the last 10 years, she held the position of President and CEO of three medical devices companies including AEGEA Medical, acquired by CooperSurgical in 2021, Cardiokinetix, and Concentric Medical, acquired by Stryker in 2011.

Prior to these positions, Ms. Sainz began her career at Guidant Corporation (acquired by Boston Scientific in 2006) where she held several key positions in Europe and the United States, including being the President of the Cardiac Surgery division and the VP Global Marketing of the Vascular Intervention division.

She also serves as a member of the board of directors of Shockwave Medical, Avanos Medical, Hyperfine, Levita Magnetics, Artio Medical, and Atrion Medical.

Ms. Sainz earned a Master of Arts in Languages from Complutense University of Madrid, and a Master's in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

The arrival of Ms. Sainz to TISSIUM's Board of Directors is a great addition as TISSIUM continues to expand its platform and prepare for commercialization. Ms. Sainz will be the third independent board member on TISSIUM's Board of Directors.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, said: "We are delighted to have a new member with such a vast and rich experience in leadership and commercialization join the board at TISSIUM at such a strategic moment for the company. Maria's experience and deep knowledge of the medical devices field will be an invaluable resource as we advance the company toward commercialization."

Ms. Sainz added: "I am honored to join the TISSIUM Board of Directors. The solutions developed by TISSIUM have the potential to impact the lives of patients in need of better tissue reconstruction across multiple clinical indications and revolutionize the medtech industry."

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM, a privately-owned MedTech company based in Paris, France and Boston, USA, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company's products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company's technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013.

PRESS CONTACTS

Investor relations

Romain Attard - Chief Financial Officer

rattard@TISSIUM.com

Tel: +33 1 76 21 72 28

Twitter: @TISSIUMtech

Press

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

Tel: +1 646-770-8858

Yoann Besse

yoann.besse@citigatedewerogerson.com

Tel: +33 6 63 03 84 91

SOURCE: TISSIUM

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708152/Tissium-Appoints-Maria-Sainz-as-Independent-Board-Member