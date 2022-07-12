Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ:UEIC), the world leader in universal control technology for entertainment and smart home, at the 2022 RDK Tech Summit has announced the release of two new voice remotes for RDK. RDK is one of the leading broadband and pay-tv platforms for the cable industry, with the support of hundreds of partner companies and deployed by more than 30 operators.

UEI has shipped over 75 million RDK remote controls to date, with leading operators around the globe, making UEI a market leader in RDK control solutions.

In 2017, the National Academy of Television Arts Sciences awarded UEI a Technology Engineering Emmy Award for its contribution to "Contextual Voice Navigation for Discovering and Interacting with TV Content," recognizing UEI's innovator role in the development of the RDK platform.

With the introduction of two new remote-control designs, UEI is expanding its footprint to make it simple for the operators in the RDK community to expand their offering with features that consumers have come to expect from pay-tv services, such as voice control and universal operation of TV sets regardless of the brand.

UEI is collaborating closely with the RDK community to integrate voice and universal control as part of the RDK Accelerator Program an initiative launched by the RDK community to make it easier for operators to adopt the RDK platform and launch products. UEI's new RDK remotes serve the same purpose: Since the remotes are pre-integrated, operators can pick one and rest assured it will work with any RDK Accelerator set-top box, relieving them of tedious integration effort and ensuring a short time to market.

Steve Gutman, SVP of Global Sales for Video Service Providers at UEI, said: "We are looking forward to helping customers around the world on the RDK platform to include advanced convenience features such as voice control and automated set-up of their TV and audio devices including soundbars and AV receivers."

The two new RDK platform remotes UEI is launching at RDK Summit are named "UEI Tatlow" and "UEI Logan." "UEI Tatlow" is a high-performance voice remote with a premium keypad and optional full backlight, making it easy for people to use it in the dark. "UEI Logan" is a premium voice remote with a unique look and feel including a unibody keypad that is easy to clean.

Both remotes are designed to control live, recorded, and on-demand TV as well as streaming video, and are optionally equipped with QuickSet, the world's only automated set-up and control experience for home entertainment and smart home devices.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices; designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world's leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information visit www.uei.com

About RDK Management:

RDK Management is an open-source consortium that manages RDK for the global community. RDK is an open-source software platform for the connected home that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT devices. It enables operators to manage their devices; control their business models; and customize their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results. The RDK community is comprised of more than 500 companies including: CPE manufacturers, SoC vendors, software developers, system integrators, and service providers. For more information on the tools, training, and events provided by RDK Management, please visit: www.rdkcentral.com.

