Dienstag, 12.07.2022
Metaverse Aktie! Warum aus NFT-Tech ein Major-Player werden kann!
WKN: A2QMYN ISIN: US5502411037 
12.07.22
09:23 Uhr
10,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
12.07.2022 | 09:21
Lumen Technologies: Lumen expands Edge Computing Solutions into Europe

Businesses in the region can now tap into the power of the Lumen platform to deploy applications and workloads at the cloud edge

LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is investing in its global Edge network and expanding its Edge Computing Solutions into Europe, providing the low latency platform businesses need to extend their high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications out to the cloud edge. This expansion is part of Lumen's continued investment in next-generation solutions that transform digital experiences and meet the demands of today's global businesses.

