Ixaka Ltd, an integrated cell and gene therapy company focused on boosting the natural power of the body to cure disease, today announces the appointment of Dr Karen Miller as Chief Scientific Officer.

Karen joins Ixaka bringing more than 30 years of experience in the biotech and pharma industry, leading drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development teams in a wide range of indications and multiple modalities. Karen's successful track record has been built around her extensive leadership and advisory experience, developing strong cross-functional relationships to enable rapid pipeline progression.

Most recently, Karen was Senior Vice President, Pipeline Research, at Adaptimmune PLC a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Since joining in 2019, she led a team of 120 people to design, engineer and validate advanced cell therapies, successfully expanding the technical capabilities of the translational sciences group and driving the design and implementation of product improvements.

Prior to that, Karen was Vice President, Head of the Immunology Innovation Fund at GSK, where she sourced and evaluated project opportunities across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology. She was also Head of the Cytokine, Chemokine and Complement Discovery Performance Unit from 2013 to 2018, building a portfolio of ten projects from early discovery to late-stage clinical trials in multiple modalities and indications.

Commenting on the appointment, Joe Dupere, CEO at Ixaka, said:

"We are very pleased to welcome Karen to our leadership team, given her strong track record of successful development and launch of pharmaceutical programs including a strong focus on immunology and cell and gene therapies and a wealth of experience in functional leadership and strategic planning. Karen has played a fantastic role in the biopharmaceutical sector driving high performance in teams, most recently in cancer immunotherapy. Adding her expertise to that of the existing management team will be a major step towards the preclinical development of our in vivo gene delivery products based on our Ixactile platform as well as the advancement of REX-001our autologous multi-cell therapy and its role in patients with diabetes."

Dr Karen Miller, newly appointed CSO at Ixaka, commented:

"I am delighted to have joined the Ixaka family and I look forward to working with Joe and the rest of the team to support Ixaka through the next milestones. Ixaka's multi-cell therapy and Ixactile platforms offer a promising future for cell and gene therapies, and I am glad to be part of their mission."

(High resolution images available upon request)

ENDS

About Ixaka

Ixaka is a cell and gene therapy company focused on boosting the natural power of the body to cure disease.

Ixaka's proprietary technologies enhance the naturally therapeutic power of cells by increasing the presence of curative cells at the site of disease, or by directly modifying cells within the body to improve disease targeting and boost their restorative effect.

Ixaka's technologies concentrated multi-cell therapies and nanoparticle therapeutics demonstrate potential for the treatment of a broad range of serious diseases across oncology, cardiovascular, neurological and ocular diseases, and genetic disorders.

Ixaka has offices in London, UK with R&D and manufacturing operations in Seville, Spain and Paris, France and additional manufacturing capability in Frankfurt, Germany.

For more information, please visit www.ixaka.com

Connect with us: Twitter: https://twitter.com/ixaka_Ltd; LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ixaka-limited/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005732/en/

Contacts:

Ixaka

Joe Dupere

+44 (0) 203 7007 480

info@ixaka.com

www.ixaka.com

Instinctif Partners (Media Enquiries)

Tim Watson Siobhan Sandford /Batoul Ali

+44 7837 674 500

Ixaka@instinctif.com

https://instinctif.com