Cloud service provider offers customers a cloud service with cloud-native disaster recovery infrastructure for SMBs, enterprise customers and the healthcare sector

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that AntemetA, one of the leading cloud service providers in France, has selected HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery, a new cloud-native data solution that protects data from the edge to the cloud, to build a manageable, flexible and highly secure private hosting infrastructure to support strategic workloads and drive new business growth.

AntemetA is a private managed cloud services provider in France, providing a one-stop service to businesses for IT infrastructure solutions, private and public cloud services. With data centers in France and ISO 27001, HDS, ISAE 3402 certifications, the leading IT solutions provider is expanding its sovereign cloud service portfolio to provide advanced ransomware protection and offer the best solution to customers looking for on-premises cloud experience and demands for proximity, sovereignty and security.

"The concepts of security, safety and sovereignty have never been more crucial," commented Stéphane BLANC CEO of AntemetA. "Protecting company's data can only be achieved through round-the-clock AI-augmented monitoring to prevent, identify and circle any cyber-attack or infection. The ransomware security guaranteed by HPE expands AntemetA's data management and disaster recovery capabilities, giving customers the ability to protect their data and recover in minutes after a ransomware attack."

The new scalable and flexible solution is delivered in an as-a-service model through the HPE GreenLake platform to offer the most robust disaster recovery solution in the industry for always-on applications, ransomware protection from increasing cyber threats, and seamless hybrid cloud application and data mobility. The solution combines capabilities acquired through HPE's acquisition of Zerto with HPE technologies. Furthermore, HPE GreenLake addresses extreme flexibility requirements and fast recovery solution deployments by making capacity available on demand.

"Data is the most critical asset and is essential to operate in this new digital economy," said Alain Melon, Managing Director, HPE France. "We are excited to accelerate innovation and deliver best-in-class data management and disaster recovery capabilities with AntemetA to give customers the ability to protect their data and recover in minutes after a ransomware attack."

Beyond replacing the storage system in a pay-per-use model, HPE, as a technology and cloud service provider, helped AntemetA cloud division implement a cloud-native data infrastructure using the HPE Alletra 6000 to provide efficient and resilient storage, delivered in a cloud experience. Data Services on HPE GreenLake, HPE GreenLake Central and HPE GreenLake Consumption Analytics Portal enable AntemetA to manage their environment successfully with a cloud-native approach.

About HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 70 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud. In Q2 2022, HPE reported Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (ARR) of $829 million and triple digit as-a-service orders growth for the third consecutive quarter. Today, HPE GreenLake has 65,000 customers and over one exabyte of data under management with customers worldwide. These organizations benefit from one control plane from which to automate, orchestrate, and run their hybrid cloud strategy. The scalable, pay-as-you go HPE GreenLake platform also delivers robust security, compliance, and control, and supports a broad partner ecosystem including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers, and system integrators. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html

About AntemetA

A French company created in 1995, AntemetA is today one of the leaders in hybrid cloud and data protection. The company supports more than 1,000 customers in the evolution of their information systems, through the implementation of infrastructure solutions (VAR), the provision of Cloud services (CSP) and expertise in managed services (MSP). A human-sized company with nearly 300 employees, the group has 7 agencies located in France as well as a subsidiary in Morocco. All AntemetA cloud and customer service are ISO 27001 certified, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of hosted information. In 2022, the company obtained Health Data Hosting (HDS) certification and ISAE type 1 certification. Committed to a global approach to Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibilities, the company has notably launched a reforestation project labeled "Low carbon" intended to reduce its energy footprint. The AntemetA group is a member of the Hexatrust association, the group of French cybersecurity and trusted cloud solutions. For more information: www.antemeta.fr, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

