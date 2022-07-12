Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.07.2022
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
12.07.2022 | 10:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF AVIDLY PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 12 JULY 2022 SHARES

Anton Holding II Oy announced on 12th of July, 2022 a voluntary recommended
public cash tender for all shares and special rights in Avidly Plc. 

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Avidly Plc observation status on the
grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a)
article (iv)). 

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 2.5 (a): "(iv) The Issuer is
subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to
make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer". 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
