Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF AVIDLY PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 12 JULY 2022 SHARES Anton Holding II Oy announced on 12th of July, 2022 a voluntary recommended public cash tender for all shares and special rights in Avidly Plc. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Avidly Plc observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (iv)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 2.5 (a): "(iv) The Issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260