Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the half-year 2022 financial report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release July 12, 2022
Publishing time for the half-year 2022 financial report
Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its half-year 2022 financial report on August 11th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.
Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on its half-year 2022 financial results, including a Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on August 11th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EEST. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en, and later the same day as a recording.
The half-year financial report will be available after publication on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year/2022
Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:
PIN: 19635962#
Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 3333 000 804
United States: +1 6319 131 422
Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on July 12th, 2022.
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Media phone + 358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie)