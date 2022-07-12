DJ IAV GmbH: Diesel buses can run on electricity - retrofit to be funded

Berlin, 12 July 2022 - Important milestone for bus operators: a first funding application for the conversion of diesel double-decker buses to a modern electric drive from IAV has been approved. The funding by the German government will make the environmentally friendly conversion of popular sightseeing buses affordable.

"The funding approval is a positive signal to all operators who want to make their bus fleets fit for the future," says Wolfgang Wukisiewitsch, Executive Vice President at IAV. "We are happy to support interested parties with the application process."

The application deadline for the second funding call by the Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) to promote buses with alternative and resource-saving drives in passenger transport is Friday, 15 July, 2022.

The "IAV Elcty" conversion kit developed by IAV enables existing double-decker buses to be converted from diesel to a highly efficient electric drive. Stadtrundfahrt Dresden GmbH is the first customer to receive funding from the German government and plans to convert 25 double-decker buses. The funds are awarded on the basis of an EU funding directive.

Doubly sustainable climate footprint

"The conversion of our bus fleet to e-drive underlines our commitment to sustainable and attractive passenger transport," says Diana Maatz, Managing Director of Stadtrundfahrt Dresden GmbH.

The buses of Stadtrundfahrt Leipzig GmbH, a subsidiary, are also to be electrified with the help of the funding.

The retrofit will make the climate balance of the converted vehicles more sustainable in two ways: in addition to locally CO2-free driving, the retrofit will save a large part of the CO2 emissions that occur during the new production and disposal of a vehicle.

