Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF ENEDO CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 12 JULY 2022 SHARES THE SHARES OF ENEDO CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Inission AB. announced on 1 July 2022 Innission AB's ownership in Enedo Corporation has increased to 80,43 per cent and Inission Ab has become obligated to make mandatory public tender offer for the remaining shares in Enedo Corporation. Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Enedo Corporation observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (iv)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 2.5 (a): "(iv) The Issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer". Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260