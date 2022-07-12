Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Reports Highly Anomalous pXRF Results from RAB Drilling at Day Trip Zone, Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce updates on rotary air blast (RAB) drilling at the 100% owned 511 km2 Goldrange Project. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in the Chilcotin region of Southwest British Columbia.
Highlights
- 27 RAB drill holes (1417.32 m) have been completed at the Day Trip Zone, located 5 km SE of the Cloud Drifter Trend.
- Portable X-Ray Fluorescence (pXRF) analysis has delineated multi-element anomalism related to a significant hydrothermal system.
- Visual chip logs identified sulfide minerals and quartz veins typical of the gold mineralization style observed on surface in all drill holes to date.
- Geochemical and geological observations from drill cuttings outline a ~275 m x 120 m prospective footprint open laterally and at depth.
- Samples have been submitted for gold analysis at MSALABS' Chrysos PhotonAssayTM for analysis and check fire assays with initial results expected in the coming weeks.
Dustin Perry, CEO states "RAB drilling coupled with pXRF analysis at Day Trip has efficiently outlined an open-ended hydrothermal footprint typical of gold mineralization on surface. Results to date indicate that the system may be considerably larger than what we had initially interpreted. The Company will update the market on developments from the gold assay results in due course."
Overview
Kingfisher commenced the first-ever drill program at the Day Trip Zone with a rotary air blast (RAB) drill rig in May 2022. The initial 27 holes (Table 1) focused on a ~275 m by 120 m area at shallow depths of less than 82 m.
The Day Trip Zone covers a rounded mountain top approximately 5 km southeast of the Cloud Drifter Trend (Figures 1 and 2). The target is situated between two interpreted fault splays off the regional Ottarasko Fault. High-density intrusive-hosted veins, up to 2 m in width, occur over an area ~100 m by 400 m. Quartz veins from this area returned grades from below detection limit to 6.7 g/t Au over 2 m. Adjacent to the intrusion is a ~70 m x 90 m area of arsenopyrite-cement breccia in subcrop (Figure 1). Approximately 20% of the subcrop material in this area consists of arsenopyrite-cement breccia and rocks grade from 3.4 to 20.1 g/t Au. Talus fines sampling in 2020 and 2021 outlined a broad area of gold anomalism coincident with areas of gold in outcrop and subcrop that grades up to 8.4 g/t Au. Rock and talus fines geochemistry both yield a strong multi-element signature of As, Ag, Cu, Bi, Te, Sb, Zn and Pb associated with Au.
Figure 1. Day Trip Zone and RAB Drill Collars
Figure 2: Day Trip Zone Aerial View to East
Hole
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth
Dip
GRR22-001
392313
5702390
2274
70.10
162
70
GRR22-002
392311
5702391
2274
82.30
247
55
GRR22-003
392311
5702393
2275
56.39
300
55
GRR22-004
392313
5702394
2275
65.53
345
55
GRR22-005
392314
5702394
2275
71.63
020
55
GRR22-006
392296
5702432
2280
36.58
162
55
GRR22-007
392295
5702432
2280
13.72
210
55
GRR22-008
392264
5702379
2273
82.30
015
70
GRR22-009
392262
5702376
2272
41.15
247
55
GRR22-010
392264
5702375
2272
19.81
160
55
GRR22-011
392266
5702377
2273
44.20
090
55
GRR22-012
392264
5702377
2272
19.81
000
90
GRR22-013
392278
5702407
2279
67.06
000
90
GRR22-014
392278
5702406
2278
45.72
090
65
GRR22-015
392278
5702407
2278
16.76
247
60
GRR22-016
392278
5702407
2279
54.86
020
60
GRR22-017
392254
5702346
2271
41.15
030
80
GRR22-018
392218
5702361
2271
54.86
247
80
GRR22-019
392218
5702361
2271
57.91
069
70
GRR22-020
392190
5702458
2276
60.96
248
55
GRR22-021
392190
5702458
2276
51.82
248
70
GRR22-022
392140
5702442
2266
36.58
248
65
GRR22-023
392140
5702442
2266
39.62
248
90
GRR22-024
392080
5702424
2246
74.68
068
70
GRR22-025
392080
5702424
2244
64.01
248
65
GRR22-026
392064
5702395
2236
77.72
247
60
GRR22-027
392064
5702395
2236
70.10
190
60
Table 1. RAB Drill Hole Locations (NAD83, Zone 10)
RAB Drill Results
Drill cuttings were analyzed using an Olympus Vanta Handheld XRF (C Series) (pXRF) instrument for multiple elements. All RAB holes intercepted anomalous intervals of pathfinder elements (Figure 3, Table 2) consistent with Au-related pathfinder enrichments observed in surface geochemical samples previously collected at the Day Trip Zone.
Figure 3. Day Trip Zone pXRF Results of RAB drilling
Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
As ppm
Cu ppm
Zn ppm
GRR22-001
0.00
9.14
9.14
234
122
152
and
30.48
36.58
6.10
272
145
443
GRR22-002
0.00
15.24
15.24
938
222
230
and
32.00
39.62
7.62
120
74
101
GRR22-003
0.00
7.62
7.62
565
111
272
and
25.91
35.05
9.14
361
134
97
GRR22-004
0.00
6.10
6.10
108
108
218
GRR22-005
0.00
6.10
6.10
149
81
87
GRR22-006
0.00
18.29
18.29
1395
137
396
GRR22-007
0.00
12.19
12.19
2153
118
461
GRR22-008
0.00
24.38
24.38
3407
206
183
GRR22-009
0.00
41.15
41.15
579
143
104
GRR22-010
0.00
16.76
16.76
3762
350
231
GRR22-011
0.00
44.20
44.20
854
236
226
GRR22-012
0.00
19.81
19.81
2606
293
160
GRR22-013
0.00
12.19
12.19
11693
375
202
GRR22-014
0.00
16.76
16.76
8579
373
404
GRR22-015
0.00
13.72
13.72
4804
271
253
GRR22-016
0.00
18.29
18.29
3418
165
188
GRR22-017
6.10
32.00
25.91
199
119
78
GRR22-018
6.10
48.77
42.67
1086
135
165
GRR22-019
3.05
30.48
27.43
2580
184
172
GRR22-020
0.00
16.76
16.76
152
112
118
GRR22-022
0.00
22.86
22.86
1196
211
215
GRR22-023
0.00
15.24
15.24
562
234
185
GRR22-025
36.58
62.48
25.90
247
196
75
GRR22-026
0.00
9.14
9.14
248
195
75
GRR22-027
0.00
6.10
6.10
346
201
91
*True widths are not known at this time, all widths reported are drilled widths. Highlight intervals are selected based on >100 ppm As. Anomalous intervals with less than 5 m lengths are omitted from table, bold rows contain As > 1000 ppm
Table 2. Highlight Table of XRF Results
Breccia Target Area
The breccia target area consists of mafic to intermediate volcaniclastic siltstone and sandstone that is host to a quartz-sulfide breccia. The breccia is associated with arsenopyrite and subordinated pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite. Drilling intercepted hydrothermal quartz and sulfide in all holes in the target area (Figure 4) that are enriched in As, Cu, Zn, Pb, Sb and Bi as defined by pXRF.
Figure 4. Photos of RAB Chips of Breccia Target Area
Intrusive Target Area
The intrusive target area is host to a quartz diorite intrusion that cuts sandstone. In contrast to the breccia target area, hydrothermal material at the intrusive target area is quartz dominated, and relatively sulfide poor (Figures 5 and 6). Intervals with hydrothermal material are associated with similar enrichments in Cu and Pb as the breccia target, whereas As, Bi, Sb, and Zn enrichments are more muted.
Figure 5. Photos of RAB Chips of Intrusive Target Area
Figure 6: Low-Sulfide Quartz Vein Breccia with Pathfinders
pXRF Sampling and Analytical Protocol
RAB drill holes at the Goldrange Project are NWJ sized (2 5/8"). Samples are collected continuously from surface from each 5 ft (1.52 m) rod length. Collected sample material is put through a 1:8 riffle splitter, with the smaller portion of the sample bagged to be sent to the lab for Au Chrysos PhotonAssayTM and Au Fire Assay checks. From the riffle splitter reject ~500 grams of material are collected for pXRF analysis. The pXRF samples are returned to camp where they are dried prior to analysis. Once dry 15 ml of it is packed in a plastic XRF sample cup lined with prolene thin film. Care is taken to ensure that no material larger than 2 mm in diameter is packed into the sample cup. Once the sample cups have been packed, they are analyzed with an Olympus Vanta Handheld pXRF (C Series). Each sample is analyzed twice, adjusting the position of the sample on the pXRF detector between analyses. The two analyses are averaged to give a final result. Between each sample, the pXRF workstation is cleaned with pressurized air and paper towel. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted into the sample sequence every 20th sample.
About RAB Drilling
Kingfisher is using rotary air blast (RAB) drills as a cost effective and efficient first pass exploration tool. The RAB is a heli-portable, track mounted drill that can drill a wide range of dips (50-90°) to depths of up to 100 meters. Rock cuttings from the drill hammer are returned to surface between the outside of the rods and the open hole. Under certain conditions, cross contamination between samples is a concern. The assay results from the RAB drill provide a strong indication of the grade and thickness of gold intercepted in a given hole. Kingfisher intends to follow up encouraging RAB assay results with a diamond drill to fully quantify the grade and thickness of these mineralized intercepts.
Qualified Person
Dustin Perry, P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.
About Kingfisher Metals Corp.
Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 103,007,272 shares outstanding.
For further information, please contact:
Dustin Perry, P.Geo.
CEO and Director
Phone: +1 778 606 2507
E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com
Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: formulation of plans for drill testing; and the success related to any future exploration or development programs.
These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include; success of the Company's projects; prices for gold remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour- related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; fluctuations in gold prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mineral exploration; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; legal restrictions relating to mineral exploration; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; the availability of additional capital; title matters and the additional risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described, or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708235/Kingfisher-Reports-Highly-Anomalous-pXRF-Results-from-RAB-Drilling-at-Day-Trip-Zone-Goldrange-Project