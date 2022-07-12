Grass Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Dr. Lin Jovanovic (530-446-1930) has launched a new relationship counseling program, offering intensive sessions for couples interested in finding new paths to rediscovering trust and rebuilding their relationships.

Available in three-hour blocks and six-hour blocks, the newly launched couples intensive therapy is designed to create healing interactions by getting partners to talk about difficult topics with the therapist.

With this launch, Dr. Lin Jovanovic will provide one or two-day intensive counseling for couples who have complex issues or are going through a major crisis in their relationship or individual lives. This type of intensive lasts six hours and begins with an assessment of the relationship. Additional support is provided during follow-up appointments.

In the US alone, over half a million divorces are settled every year on the basis of irreconcilable differences. Dr. Jovanovic's therapy sessions focus on helping clients understand the foundation of their misunderstandings. In this way, couples can find common ground and work towards resolving their issues.

By providing longer sessions, instead of the industry-standard 45-minute counseling, Dr. Jovanovic guides couples while they explore all aspects of their relationship to find a way of managing conflict.

The new sessions use the memory reconciliation approach, which helps partners to change the way they react to triggering events and build new and healthy responses.

Once a couple finishes their intensive session, Dr. Jovanovic will prepare a personalized plan with resources for further improvement of the relationship.

About Dr. Lin Jovanovic

Dr. Lin Jovanovic is a licensed psychologist with over three decades of experience in the field. She earned her Ph.D. in medical psychology in 1985 and has taught as a professor at CSU Stanislaus for almost 30 years. Dr. Jovanovic also provides training and guidance to other clinical therapists in her field.

Dr. Jovanovic said, "You can jumpstart the change in your relationship in a matter of hours instead of three to six months. An intensive therapy program gives you time to work on issues, experience the heated emotions, and then practice the skills needed to reconnect. That real-time practice is priceless and builds the muscles you need to create positive, healthy changes, and improve your relationship every day."

Interested parties can find more information about Dr. Jovanovic's program at https://www.relationshipexplorations.com/what-is-a-couples-intensive-retreat-could-it-be-right-for-you

