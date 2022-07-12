NetBet Italy partners with Evolution

New collaboration announced between NetBet Italy and Evolution

ROME, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet - one of Italy's most popular online casinos - has introduced the best titles from Evolution to its players.



NetBet Italy is progressively forging their identity as an exceptional online casino for the Italian market, continuously evolving their product offering to bring players the best games in the industry. Evolution are a well-respected developer whose products already have a strong following across NetBet's international markets.

Evolution are experts in creating Live Dealer and RNG games that appeal to all kinds of players. This partnership with NetBet Italy will make highlights from their catalogue, including Live Roulette, Live Blackjack and Lightning Roulette, available to fans of Live Dealer games.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "Evolution are a fantastic brand that we're delighted to bring into the fold. We're certain that our players will enjoy their unique brand as part of their NetBet playing experience."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it



