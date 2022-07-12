Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.07.2022
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
12.07.2022 | 12:57
Select Group acquires The Mere Golf Resort & Spa Knutsford, UK.

DUBAI, UAE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Group, the UAE-based award-winning property developer, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Mere Golf Resort & Spa, located in Knutsford, UK.

The Mere Golf Resort & Spa Knutsford, UK

With hospitality being one of the world's fastest-growing sectors, this industry is an integral part of Select Group's diversification and growth strategy, both locally and internationally. The Group has an impressive hospitality portfolio and a proven track record of achieving significant success to date. Select Group has a number of successful relationships with some of the most prominent players in the industry, such as IHG, Jumeirah Group, ACCOR, Six Senses, Radisson and Melia.

One of the most distinguished hotels in the North of England, The Mere Golf Resort & Spa is the perfect addition to Select Group's existing portfolio of hotels, with key parts of Cheshire, specifically Knutsford, identified as a desired location for the Group.

The Mere Golf Resort & Spa is a premier destination offering 81 luxurious guest bedrooms, an event capacity of up to 550 people, a Championship golf course and golf services, and an award-winning Spa & Health Club.

In purchasing the resort, Select Group has detailed plans to elevate the hotel's positioning to a heightened luxury level with plans to refurbish the interior and exterior. The vision is to upgrade the rooms, the public spaces and facilities, add new rooms and expand the public areas, continuing to attract international and domestic corporate and leisure travellers.

Rahail Aslam, founder and CEO of Select Group, stated: "We truly believe that Mere Golf Resort & Spa has a high potential to become the best resort of its class in the North-West of England, and we are looking forward to achieving this goal by working closely together with the hotel team."

Gary Johnson, General Manager at The Mere Golf Resort & Spa, added: "The team and I are excited about this acquisition as it will secure our path to becoming the best resort in the region."

About Select Group:

Based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Select Group is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm specialising in a selection of verticals including real estate development, investments, hospitality, and retail.

Select Group has delivered over 7,000 homes, more than 20 million sq ft, currently with another 5,000 homes under construction, a combined Gross Development Value of over AED 20 billion.

https://select-group.ae/

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857538/Select_Group_The_Mere_Golf_Resort.jpg

