GIS in Telecom Market to Surpass $4,482.8 Million Value by 2030, finds P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the GIS in telecom market had revenue of $1,564.6 million in 2021, which will increase to $4,482.8 million by 2030, advancing at a rate of over 12% over this decade. This will be because of the snowballing demand for network installation and the increasing acceptance of GIS for broadband and mobile services.

North America holds the largest GIS in telecom market share, credited to the speedy development of 5G networks. For example, Verizon Communications Inc. is directing field experiments with its partners for offering its 5G wireless network. With the growing need for cutting-edge network technologies, the demand for GIS services for network planning is snowballing in the region.

Thus, the increasing requirement for network connectivity is the main factor driving the demand for these solutions among telcos. The erection of a network tower in a particular area is carried out after determining the ideal location for supporting operations. Moreover, with the increasing competition, together with the rapid rollout of new wireless technologies, such as 4G and 5G, telecom corporations are focused on network planning and targeted expansion.

Additionally, the planning, expansion, and testing of a wireless network involve high costs, which is why telecom companies are adopting GIS for improved the analysis of the geographical data, before tower installation.

Moreover, advanced technologies, such as IoT and AI, are compelling GIS in telecom market vendors to incorporate their services into connected-technology-enabled devices and sensors, for helping telecom companies in collecting data specific to their requirements.

These miniaturized systems are gaining popularity as they offer more flexibility regarding geospatial data collection. They allow for instantaneous data collection for mapping and navigation, which helps telecom corporations in formulating effective network planning and development strategies.

The cloud category will witness the higher growth rate, of 13.0%, in the GIS in telecom market over this decade. This can be credited to the increasing preference of telecom corporations to access enterprise and consumer data from mobile devices and web browsers, which is enabled by the cloud.

Fundamentally, the rapid progression in the usage of cloud-based applications, accompanied by a surge in modern corporations and businesses' dependence on them, drives the growth of the industry stably.

AI in GIS can assist organizations in making fast and knowledgeable decisions. The two technologies will progressively be used in areas including fleet localization, asset tracking and management, and location intelligence. This will, in the end, change the GIS landscape and advance the potential of the technology, thus pushing the market growth.

