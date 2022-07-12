Decarbonisation of the transport sector is driving demand for battery materials, particularly nickel. Under licence, The Metals Company (TMC) has been exploring nickel-rich nodule deposits on the deep seabed of the western Pacific. Its NORI-D block is estimated to contain 3.8Mt of nickel along with other key metals. The company is looking to move to commercialisation, the key being the award of the first ever deep-sea mining exploitation licence, which would significantly de-risk the project.

