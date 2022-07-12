WINCANTON PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, July 12
12 July 2022
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 12 July 2022, the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, circulated to shareholders on 6 June 2022, were passed by the requisite majorities.
Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. In accordance with the Group's Articles of Association, the resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll in which every member present in person or by proxy had one vote for every share held.
The poll results are as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|%
|VOTES AGAINST
|%
|VOTES TOTAL
|% OF
ISC VOTED
|VOTES WITHHELD
|1
|Reports and Accounts
|89,847,198
|99.86
|129,492
|0.14
|89,976,690
|72.25%
|77,426
|2
|Annual Report on Remuneration
|88,885,955
|99.49
|453,353
|0.51
|89,339,308
|71.73%
|705,991
|3
|Final dividend
|90,034,103
|100.00
|4,422
|0.00
|90,038,525
|72.29%
|15,261
|4
|Re-appoint Ms G Barr
|89,323,247
|99.23
|688,640
|0.77
|90,011,887
|72.27%
|35,240
|5
|Re-appoint Mr A Bickerstaff
|89,344,251
|99.26
|663,677
|0.74
|90,007,928
|72.27%
|35,463
|6
|Re-appoint Ms M Jayaweera
|89,323,786
|99.24
|687,146
|0.76
|90,010,932
|72.27%
|36,195
|7
|Re-appoint Ms D Lentz
|89,322,695
|99.24
|687,419
|0.76
|90,010,114
|72.27%
|37,013
|8
|Re-appoint Mr S Oades
|89,341,678
|99.26
|669,936
|0.74
|90,011,614
|72.27%
|35,513
|9
|Re-appoint Dr M Read CBE
|89,438,173
|99.39
|548,215
|0.61
|89,986,388
|72.25%
|60,739
|10
|Re-appoint Mr J Wroath
|89,018,030
|98.92
|974,995
|1.08
|89,993,025
|72.26%
|36,427
|11
|To re-appoint Auditor
|89,987,496
|99.97
|26,038
|0.03
|90,013,534
|72.27%
|32,907
|12
|Remuneration of Auditor
|89,985,032
|99.97
|23,308
|0.03
|90,008,340
|72.27%
|38,787
|13
|Donations to political organisations
|89,644,187
|99.59
|371,556
|0.41
|90,015,743
|72.28%
|39,912
|14
|Allot shares
|88,525,928
|98.35
|1,482,826
|1.65
|90,008,754
|72.27%
|38,373
|15
|New Sharesave Plan
|89,827,893
|99.84
|144,974
|0.16
|89,972,867
|72.24%
|81,249
|16
|Disapply Pre-emption rights
|89,780,965
|99.79
|186,519
|0.21
|89,967,484
|72.24%
|80,003
|17
|Market purchase of own shares
|89,782,956
|99.76
|215,433
|0.24
|89,998,389
|72.26%
|51,283
|18
|Notice of meetings other than AGMs
|89,170,164
|99.05
|853,988
|0.95
|90,024,152
|72.28%
|31,533
The number of the Company's shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 124,543,670 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.
Each share carries one vote; a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the 'votes for' total.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and shortly be available for inspection at its website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
About Wincanton
Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.
It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.
