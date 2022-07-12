WINCANTON PLC - Result of AGM

12 July 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 12 July 2022, the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, circulated to shareholders on 6 June 2022, were passed by the requisite majorities.

Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. In accordance with the Group's Articles of Association, the resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll in which every member present in person or by proxy had one vote for every share held.

The poll results are as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % OF

ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD 1 Reports and Accounts 89,847,198 99.86 129,492 0.14 89,976,690 72.25% 77,426 2 Annual Report on Remuneration 88,885,955 99.49 453,353 0.51 89,339,308 71.73% 705,991 3 Final dividend 90,034,103 100.00 4,422 0.00 90,038,525 72.29% 15,261 4 Re-appoint Ms G Barr 89,323,247 99.23 688,640 0.77 90,011,887 72.27% 35,240 5 Re-appoint Mr A Bickerstaff 89,344,251 99.26 663,677 0.74 90,007,928 72.27% 35,463 6 Re-appoint Ms M Jayaweera 89,323,786 99.24 687,146 0.76 90,010,932 72.27% 36,195 7 Re-appoint Ms D Lentz 89,322,695 99.24 687,419 0.76 90,010,114 72.27% 37,013 8 Re-appoint Mr S Oades 89,341,678 99.26 669,936 0.74 90,011,614 72.27% 35,513 9 Re-appoint Dr M Read CBE 89,438,173 99.39 548,215 0.61 89,986,388 72.25% 60,739 10 Re-appoint Mr J Wroath 89,018,030 98.92 974,995 1.08 89,993,025 72.26% 36,427 11 To re-appoint Auditor 89,987,496 99.97 26,038 0.03 90,013,534 72.27% 32,907 12 Remuneration of Auditor 89,985,032 99.97 23,308 0.03 90,008,340 72.27% 38,787 13 Donations to political organisations 89,644,187 99.59 371,556 0.41 90,015,743 72.28% 39,912 14 Allot shares 88,525,928 98.35 1,482,826 1.65 90,008,754 72.27% 38,373 15 New Sharesave Plan 89,827,893 99.84 144,974 0.16 89,972,867 72.24% 81,249 16 Disapply Pre-emption rights 89,780,965 99.79 186,519 0.21 89,967,484 72.24% 80,003 17 Market purchase of own shares 89,782,956 99.76 215,433 0.24 89,998,389 72.26% 51,283 18 Notice of meetings other than AGMs 89,170,164 99.05 853,988 0.95 90,024,152 72.28% 31,533

The number of the Company's shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 124,543,670 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

Each share carries one vote; a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the 'votes for' total.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and shortly be available for inspection at its website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle / Henry Wallers /Marta Parry-Jones

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Wincanton

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: +44 1249 710 000