WINCANTON PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 12

12 July 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces that at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 12 July 2022, the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, circulated to shareholders on 6 June 2022, were passed by the requisite majorities.

Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. In accordance with the Group's Articles of Association, the resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll in which every member present in person or by proxy had one vote for every share held.

The poll results are as follows:

RESOLUTIONVOTES FOR%VOTES AGAINST%VOTES TOTAL% OF
ISC VOTED		VOTES WITHHELD
1Reports and Accounts89,847,19899.86129,4920.1489,976,69072.25%77,426
2Annual Report on Remuneration88,885,95599.49453,3530.5189,339,30871.73%705,991
3Final dividend90,034,103100.004,4220.0090,038,52572.29%15,261
4Re-appoint Ms G Barr89,323,24799.23688,6400.7790,011,88772.27%35,240
5Re-appoint Mr A Bickerstaff89,344,25199.26663,6770.7490,007,92872.27%35,463
6Re-appoint Ms M Jayaweera89,323,78699.24687,1460.7690,010,93272.27%36,195
7Re-appoint Ms D Lentz89,322,69599.24687,4190.7690,010,11472.27%37,013
8Re-appoint Mr S Oades89,341,67899.26669,9360.7490,011,61472.27%35,513
9Re-appoint Dr M Read CBE89,438,17399.39548,2150.6189,986,38872.25%60,739
10Re-appoint Mr J Wroath89,018,03098.92974,9951.0889,993,02572.26%36,427
11To re-appoint Auditor89,987,49699.9726,0380.0390,013,53472.27%32,907
12Remuneration of Auditor89,985,03299.9723,3080.0390,008,34072.27%38,787
13Donations to political organisations89,644,18799.59371,5560.4190,015,74372.28%39,912
14Allot shares88,525,92898.351,482,8261.6590,008,75472.27%38,373
15New Sharesave Plan89,827,89399.84144,9740.1689,972,86772.24%81,249
16Disapply Pre-emption rights89,780,96599.79186,5190.2189,967,48472.24%80,003
17Market purchase of own shares89,782,95699.76215,4330.2489,998,38972.26%51,283
18Notice of meetings other than AGMs89,170,16499.05853,9880.9590,024,15272.28%31,533

The number of the Company's shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 124,543,670 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

Each share carries one vote; a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair have been included in the 'votes for' total.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and shortly be available for inspection at its website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle / Henry Wallers /Marta Parry-Jones

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Wincanton

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: +44 1249 710 000

© 2022 PR Newswire
