FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) ("FRX," or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has renewed its engagement with Harbor Access, a strategic investor relations firm with offices in Stamford, Connecticut and Toronto, Ontario. Graham Farrell, Managing Partner of Harbor Access commented, "We are delighted to continue our work with Marc and the FRX team. Consumers have exposure to toxic flame retardant chemicals through multiple products in everyday life. These toxic chemicals are being phased out, positioning FRX as one of only a few companies in the world that can address this seismic shift in demand. We are excited for what the future holds for FRX as the Company is at the leading edge of an industry that is on the cusp of major disruption." The agreement is for a 6-month term with a monthly retainer of US$8,000. Harbor Access does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. About FRX Innovations FRX Innovations is a global manufacturing company, producing a family of environmentally sustainable flame-retardant products that serve several large markets spanning electronics, automotive, electric vehicles (EV) and medical devices. FRX is led by a team of highly experienced business and technical professionals and is positioned to be a leader in the rapidly growing flame retardant plastics and additives market. Nofia is a registered trademark of FRX. Nofia products are manufactured at its manufacturing facility on the Port of Antwerp in Belgium, one of the world's largest chemical producing clusters. Nofia Polyphosphonates are produced using sustainable green chemistry principles such as a solvent-free production process, no waste by-products, and near 100% atom efficiency. FRX's portfolio includes an extensive patent estate. FRX has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the EPA's Environmental Merit Award, the Belgium Business Award for the Environment, and the Flanders Investment of the Year Award. FRX has also been recognized six times on the Global Cleantech 100 list. CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the safety and/or efficacy of Nofia flame retardants, the positioning of the Company within the industry, and the expected shift in consumer demand benefitting the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Contact Details FRX Innovations Mike Goode +1 978-244-9500 mgoode@frx-innovations.com Investor Relations Graham Farrell +1 416-842-9003 ir@frx-innovations.com Media Inquiries Joseph Grande +1 413-684-2463 joe@jgrandecommunications.com

