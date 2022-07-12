Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. ("Emerald" or the "Company") (CSE: EMH) (OTCQB: EMHTF) reports that it has received an Order of the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") revoking the management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the BCSC on May 3, 2022.

On April 28, 2022, the Company announced that it had applied to the BCSC for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") on the basis that the Company would be unable to file its annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, by the applicable filing deadline. The BCSC issued the requested MCTO on May 3, 2022, restricting all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by insiders of the Company in management.

The BCSC revoked the MCTO as the Company's audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, and its interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, were filed with the BCSC on, respectively, June 30, 2022, and July 8, 2022.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:

Moe Jiwan, Chief Operating Officer

1(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

Emerald Investor Relations

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

invest@emeraldhealth.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management control.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Emerald undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130609