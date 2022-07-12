Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended May 31, 2022.

"During our third quarter, we continued to grow our product development capacity as we address specific opportunities that we identified in order to expand addressable markets and market conversion," said Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO. "We continue to see growing user activity and revenue in our developing markets with many positive signs for future growth."

Q3 2022 Financial Results

Highlights for Q3 2022 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to Q3 2021):

Currency adjusted Play MPE® revenue down 2.3%

Currency adjusted European revenue grew by 5.5%

USA revenue up 1.1%

Capitalized software development costs of $0.18 million

Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 Financial Results

Highlights for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to the nine months ended May 31, 2021):

Currency adjusted Play MPE® revenue up 0.3%

Currency adjusted Canadian revenue grew by 27.6%

Currency adjusted European revenue grew by 3.5%

USA revenue up 2.1%

Capitalized software development costs of $0.33 million

During the nine months ended May 31, 2022, under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 143,100 shares for a total cost of $0.18 million.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its third quarter ended May 31, 2022. The live webinar will include comments from President and Chief Executive Officer, Fred Vandenberg, and Director of Business Development, Allan Benedict.

Date: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/ or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit questions during the live presentation. Attendee cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees' microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in verbal questions similar to the format available on traditional conference call format.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 823 7596 4271

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access the webinar video stream and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event on https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets















May 31,

2022

August 31, 2021 ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,953,454

$ 2,752,662

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $24,844 (August 31, 2021 - $19,743)

800,847



400,233

Other receivables

23,278



53,172

Prepaid expenses

54,937



103,463

Deposits

45,269

- Total current assets

2,877,785



3,309,530











Deposits

-



35,556

Property and equipment, net

359,490



143,487

Intangible assets, net

254,489



187,622

Right-of-use assets

-



190,253

Total assets $ 3,491,764 $ 3,866,448









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable $ 116,158

$ 202,722

Accrued liabilities

301,394



309,839

Deferred revenue

25,523



8,511

Current portion of operating lease liability

-

226,978 Total current liabilities

443,075

748,050 Total liabilities

443,075

748,050









Contingencies

-



-











Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001, authorized 20,000,000 shares.

Issued and outstanding - 10,122,261 shares

(August 31, 2021 - 10,265,361 shares)

10,122



10,266

Additional paid-in capital

9,137,129



9,157,804

Accumulated deficit

(5,828,790 )

(5,788,539 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(269,772 )

(261,133 ) Total stockholders' equity

3,048,689

3,118,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,491,764

$ 3,866,448

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended May 31,



Nine Months Ended May 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021

























Service revenue $ 999,282

$ 1,083,987

$ 3,029,853

$ 3,138,663



















Cost of revenue















Hosting costs

50,604



32,582



138,399



92,291

Internal engineering support

21,497



7,375



43,709



20,998

Customer support

121,816



41,794



247,685



118,989

Third-party and transactions costs

15,688

16,053

48,686

47,738



209,605

97,804

478,479

280,016

















Gross margin

789,677



986,183



2,551,374



2,858,647





















Operating expenses















General and administrative

318,995



202,878



800,173



526,822

Sales and marketing

113,172



361,411



772,163



1,004,839

Product development

326,125



326,450



944,941



961,930

Depreciation and amortization

36,313



26,673

90,059

77,388



794,605

917,412





2,607,336

2,570,979

















Income (loss) from operations

(4,928 )

68,771



(55,962 )

287,668





















Other income















Interest and other income

1,686



823



4,693



3,162

Gain on disposal of assets



-

-

11,018

- Net income (loss) $ (3,242 ) $ 69,594

$ (40,251 ) $ 290,830



















Foreign currency translation adjustments

28,168



149,774



(8,639 )

211,897



















Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 24,926

$ 219,368

$ (48,890 ) $ 502,727



















Net income (loss) per common share













Basic $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01

$ (0.00 ) $ 0.03

Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic

10,122,261



10,426,961



10,185,320



10,428,809

Diluted

10,122,261

10,531,708

10,185,320

10,543,442



About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130611