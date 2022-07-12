SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has been named a Major Contender by Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. The recognition marks the first year that SoftServe has participated in Everest Group's annual healthcare payer digital services marketplace assessment.

"Being named as a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Healthcare Payer Digital Services acknowledges SoftServe's significant digital healthcare experience," said Adam Gabrault, President, Strategic Verticals Industry Solutions, North America at SoftServe. "It demonstrates how we accelerate outcomes across the healthcare continuum by providing our clients with innovative solutions and deep domain expertise."

Everest Group's Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment analyzes the relative market impact and overall capabilities of 26 service and technology providers. The report focuses on market size and growth, digital service themes for healthcare payers, and assessments of capabilities and market success-related dimensions. In addition, Everest Group offers independent remarks on these service providers.

SoftServe was recognized as a Major Contender by demonstrating its next-generation healthcare services delivery capabilities with the company's Human360Member Digital Experience Platform. The member-centric solution enhances data aggregation, engagement, and care management. Everest Group highlighted SoftServe's ability to leverage its strategic partner ecosystem to augment and manage data. The report also notes SoftServe's positive client feedback on price flexibility, technical expertise, and client management.

"Business themes such as payer-provider collaboration, interoperability, value-based care, and member experience are driving the demand for digital adoption among payers," said Chunky Satija, Vice President at Everest Group. "Along with its strategic focus of enhancing its digital capabilities through COEs and a strong partner ecosystem, SoftServe is also augmenting its vertical capabilities by building healthcare native IPs, such as DataMask solution and Member Digital Experience platform, to drive value for clients. SoftServe's strong technical expertise and delivery excellence coupled with its focus on providing innovative price constructs has enabled it to be positioned as a Major Contender in Healthcare Payer Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022."

