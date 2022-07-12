Oncology Pharma Inc.: Oncology Pharma Conducting Interviews and Presentations with Investors to Pursue Next Steps to Forward The Development Process of Nanoemulsion Drug Delivery System

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) - Oncology Pharma, Inc. ("The Company") is furthering progress in discussions with investors and developing the financing model towards the next step of the development process with its Nanoemulsion drug delivery system. The Company is confident that it will progress towards this next step.

The early feasibility study was intended to serve as a demonstration that the development team possessed the capability of formulating research-scale nanoemulsion formulations of dactinomycin. Initial characterization of these formulations would be carried out to demonstrate that the nanoemulsion formulation possessed several desirable characteristics that made them suitable candidates for further nonclinical development. As stated the Company is confident these steps were met and looks forward to moving ahead.

Essentially, all of the specific aims under the scope of this project were met. The capability to formulate nanoemulsions that incorporate the active pharmaceutical ingredient, dactinomycin, was demonstrated. Specifically, the study identified two formulations feasible for further development.

The capability to be able to innovate and make progress in this early stage demonstrates the team's ability to identify developmental goals and overcome formulation challenges to produce a drug formulation with suitable characteristics for further, formal nonclinical development. These characteristics include the ability for the nanoemulsion to incorporate the majority of available drug into the lipid nanoparticles, a demonstrated release-over-time profile, and stability during storage. Additionally, test methods were established at independent contract laboratories to support basic formulation characterization and accurately detecting the drug concentration in control and test formulations in support of future nonclinical studies.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:

For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038

Fax: 415-946-8801

website: www.oncology-pharma.com

email: info@oncology-pharma.com

SOURCE: Oncology Pharma Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708218/Oncology-Pharma-Conducting-Interviews-and-Presentations-with-Investors-to-Pursue-Next-Steps-to-Forward-The-Development-Process-of-Nanoemulsion-Drug-Delivery-System