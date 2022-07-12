Univar Solutions Inc.: Univar Solutions and Calumet Specialty Products Expand Distribution Agreement for Naphthenic and Paraffinic Base Oils in Europe

The expansion aims to build on the companies' existing partnership across Europe and North America and solidifies Univar Solutions' lubricants and metalworking fluids portfolio.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today the expansion of its distribution agreement with Calumet Specialty Products ("Calumet") for their range of naphthenic and paraffinic base oils, packed and bulk, throughout Europe. As a result of the agreement, Univar Solutions customers across Europe can now access more Calumet products with a wide range of viscosity and solvency characteristics across the lubricants, greases, metalworking fluids and adhesives markets.

"We are excited to further expand our longstanding, valued relationship with Calumet to provide lubricants and metalworking fluids customers more access to both packed and bulk naphthenic base oils," said Federico Montaner, global vice president, Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids for Univar Solutions. "Our product portfolio encompasses a wide selection of specialty components and additives as well as mineral and synthetic base oils and solvents, which will help customers meet demand and develop next-generation products."

The new agreement expands upon an existing relationship built around white oil and petrolatum product portfolios throughout Europe and in North America and includes the premium brands CALPAR, HYDROCAL and CALSOL. As a result, Univar Solutions can now deliver an expansive range of specialty base oils for the lubricants and metalworking fluids markets, while giving Calumet a reliable, technical-focused and market leading partner.

John Soanes, international sales director for Calumet commented, "Univar Solutions' dedicated sales and technical network ensures it can offer deep knowledge of the lubricants and metalworking fluids markets combined with best-in-class supply chain and logistics. Univar Solutions is well-positioned to provide European customers with a total solution for optimizing formulations, addressing key performance challenges and reducing supply complexity. We are delighted to work with Univar Solutions across several markets with an expanding range of Calumet specialty products."

Learn more about Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids at Univar Solutions.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global commodity and specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857467/Univar_Solutions_and_Calumet_Specialty_Products_Expand_Distribution_Agreement_for_Naphthenic_and_Par.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1857465/IN_GLB_CORP_1671_0121_Growing_Together_Wordmark_Lockup_Logo.jpg