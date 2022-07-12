Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.07.2022
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
12.07.2022 | 14:08
Refrigerated & Frozen Foods Magazine Seeks Nominations for Foodservice Distributor or Logistics Provider of the Year

Nominations due July 15!

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Refrigerated & Frozen Foods is now accepting nominations for our 2022 Foodservice Distributor or Logistics Provider of the Year. The R&FF award honors a foodservice distributor for its year-over-year growth and leadership in facility expansions, food safety, energy efficiency and fleet management, new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

Food companies, A/E and design-build firms, suppliers or others qualified to provide a detailed rationale for a particular company or facility.

Submissions from suppliers does not imply your company name, personnel or any image will appear in the final issue.

Criteria for entering:

  • Must be a U.S. foodservice distributors and/or logistics provider.
  • Must discuss company news items, including new building construction, facility expansion, fleet management solutions, food safety solutions, new product development, etc.
  • Must provide this information in the nomination form to be considered.
  • Must be available for executive interviews by email or phone/Zoom.
  • Must be able to provide high-res jpg images, including company logo, products, shots of fleet and distribution centers, etc.
  • The winner will receive a plaque, and appear on the cover of our September 2022 issue. The winner will also be promoted in Refrigerated & Frozen Foods' promo materials and social media channels.

ENTER TODAY!

Contact:

R&FF Editor in Chief Kelley Rodriguez
rodriguezk@bnpmedia.com
(614) 974-9253

SOURCE: Refrigerated & Frozen Foods



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708191/Refrigerated-Frozen-Foods-Magazine-Seeks-Nominations-for-Foodservice-Distributor-or-Logistics-Provider-of-the-Year

