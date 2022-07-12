Refrigerated & Frozen Foods Magazine Seeks Nominations for Foodservice Distributor or Logistics Provider of the Year

Nominations due July 15!

TROY, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Refrigerated & Frozen Foods is now accepting nominations for our 2022 Foodservice Distributor or Logistics Provider of the Year. The R&FF award honors a foodservice distributor for its year-over-year growth and leadership in facility expansions, food safety, energy efficiency and fleet management, new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

Food companies, A/E and design-build firms, suppliers or others qualified to provide a detailed rationale for a particular company or facility.

Submissions from suppliers does not imply your company name, personnel or any image will appear in the final issue.

Criteria for entering:

Must be a U.S. foodservice distributors and/or logistics provider.

Must discuss company news items, including new building construction, facility expansion, fleet management solutions, food safety solutions, new product development, etc.

Must provide this information in the nomination form to be considered.

Must be available for executive interviews by email or phone/Zoom.

Must be able to provide high-res jpg images, including company logo, products, shots of fleet and distribution centers, etc.

The winner will receive a plaque, and appear on the cover of our September 2022 issue. The winner will also be promoted in Refrigerated & Frozen Foods' promo materials and social media channels.

Contact:

R&FF Editor in Chief Kelley Rodriguez

rodriguezk@bnpmedia.com

(614) 974-9253

