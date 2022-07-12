Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Subsidiary Medisure Launches Next Generation Blood Glucose Monitoring Solution

Pre-launch orders secured via pharmacies and distributors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - announced the launch of its latest product innovation as a leader in at-home testing solutions: new MediSure Empower Blood Glucose Monitor (BGM).

A BGM is a small medical device that measures how much glucose (a type of sugar) is in the blood - also known as the blood glucose level. People with diabetes rely on blood glucose monitoring to help them manage their condition. According to government data, more than 40 million people in Canada and US suffer from diabetes.

Fully approved by Health Canada, the new MediSure Empower BGM showcases significant improvements including:

Requiring smaller blood sample size

Support for alternative sites for blood removal beyond fingers

Improved testing strips that improve accuracy

Faster reaction time for results; less than 6 seconds

Data management via bluetooth capability and connection to Apple and Android devices

Programmable test reminder alarms

"The launch of this cutting edge medical test device for the millions who suffer from diabetes is another example of Medisure's vision to be a global leader for at-home testing solutions," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "We know that pharmacies across Canada have been eagerly awaiting the launch of this product because we've already received pre-launch orders. I'm very proud of the entire team at Medisure as they continue to innovative and launch new products - like Vitamin D test kits and this new BGM - that have immediate market adoption with pre-launch orders."

"This new BGM was designed by leveraging all of the strengths of its earlier version that was used for years by thousands of Canadians with diabetes, and by listening to those same loyal clients on how we can improve our solutions," stated Mario Cortis, President of MediSure. "We're excited to launch and share this new BGM because it is a product that was built in partnership with patients, pharmacies and distributors. Pre-launch orders is a testament to their belief in their partnership with Medisure. Based on this partnership model and ethos, we look forward to launching many more at-home testing solutions with our partners."

Through existing distribution partnerships, the MediSure® Empower Blood Glucose Monitoring devices are expected to be available to more than 11,000 pharmacies across Canada next month. Medisure is currently finalizing insurance coverage with public and private health insurers.

The product will also be available for sale at www.medisure.ca and throughout The Medi-Collective clinics.

Additionally, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options for certain Directors, Officers, Employees or Consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan for the purchase of 1,100,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.08 per share subject to the vesting provisions of the options, at any time up to and including July 5, 2027.

