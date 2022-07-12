Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Announces Agreement with Beautifi to Provide Financing Solutions for Cosmetic Surgery Procedures

Practitioners and Consumers Can Expedite Funding for a Wide Range of Treatments and Surgeries

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced it has been selected by Beautifi, a provider of financing solutions for cosmetic procedures, to provide cloud-based loan origination and loan management services for clinics, practitioners, and patients across Canada. Through this partnership, both consumers and medical providers can quickly apply for loans and secure funding online through a private and secure interface.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Beautifi is a secure, private, and easy-to-use marketplace that connects cosmetic surgeons, clinics, and other providers with consumers. Through the intuitive Beautifi portal, patients can obtain information on various treatments and procedures ranging from rhinoplasty to dental implants to hair replacements, locate physicians and other practitioners, and read reviews and book appointments.

Through the integration with the Inovatec platform, providers and patients can apply for loans that range from $2,500 to over $25,000 CAD to finance surgeries and treatments. Loan approvals take only seconds, and Beautifi pays practitioners directly, removing stress and complexity from the process.

"We are very happy to join forces with Beautifi, to bring a much-needed service to tens of thousands of Canadians who are looking for cost-effective financing options to pay for cosmetic procedures and treatments," said Vlad Kovacevic, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inovatec. "Our technology enables the clinics and patients who rely on Beautifi to quickly manage the loan application, approval, and funding processes from the comfort and privacy of their own homes."

Inovatec's cloud-based financing technology enables lenders to streamline loan processing, decisioning, and management with intelligent automation that can be configured to meet lenders' needs. The company's systems allow lenders to adjust workflows as needed, helping them to grow their business in a competitive industry, without compromising on data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

"Inovatec is a leader in providing flexible, reliable, and secure loan origination and loan management solutions that serve the needs of multiple stakeholders," said Ryan Brinkhurst, founder and chief executive officer of Beautifi. "With their systems, our partners and patients can quickly get the financing they need, and do so in a completely private, comfortable, and secure manner."

For information on Inovatec's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and customer portal solution, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for lenders in the automotive, power sports equipment, and other industries across North America. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708251/Inovatec-Announces-Agreement-with-Beautifi-to-Provide-Financing-Solutions-for-Cosmetic-Surgery-Procedures