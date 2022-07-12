BioInvent International: Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in BioInvent on July 12, 2022

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / BioInvent International ("BioInvent") (STO:BINV) (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") today resolved to elect Natalie Berner and Nanna Lüneborg as new Board members.

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to increase the Board of Directors with two members through new election of Natalie Berner and Nanna Lüneborg as Board members. The annual fees per Board member, as resolved by the Annual General Meeting, shall continue to apply. Fees are to be paid to incoming Board members pro rata in relation to the Board member's actual duty period.

The minutes from the EGM will be available on the Company's website, www.bioinvent.com.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase l/ll trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent.

Attachments

Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in BioInvent on July 12, 2022

