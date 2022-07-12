SAP Expert Highlights the Performance and Integrated Functionality of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform in SAP Environments

Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid) is identified as a leading Decision Intelligence platform provider in the SAP technology landscape. A new SAPinsider Technology Insight report, Creating Value Through Decision Intelligence in SAP Landscape, finds that Decision Intelligence has the capabilities to overcome challenges associated with using legacy business intelligence tools in an SAP environment. SAPinsider comprises the largest and fastest growing SAP membership group worldwide, with more than 500,000 members across 205 countries. The free report provides specific recommendations for SAP professionals.

Key Points:

Increasing business complexity requires more than business intelligence (BI) can deliver.

Decision Intelligence fills the voids that exist in legacy BI tools, putting the power of analytics into the hands of both business and technical users.

Organizations want solutions that can help them leverage the immense value of data in S/4HANA and other SAP data sources to make intelligence decisions.

Download Creating Value Through Decision Intelligence in SAP Landscape

Join us at SAPinsider 2022 in Las Vegas. Register with our discount code: PYRAMIDVIP.

Data integration is underlined in the SAPinsider report as a crucial aspect of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform. The Pyramid Platform serves as a point of integration: pulling data from various sources, allowing businesses to create a single source of truth within the enterprise. This seamless integration with other business-critical applications is an imperative in the SAP technology landscape.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates Decision Intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

Only the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout, quicker and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

Quotes

Dave Henry, Senior VP of Strategic Alliances, Pyramid Analytics: "Decision Intelligence really combines the best of traditional enterprise analytic platforms with a more modern approach. The goal is ultimately to help people use all relevant data to make better decisions, achieve faster outcomes, troubleshoot problems, and capitalize on opportunities to drive innovation.

"We see a desire for comprehensive analytics using data from multiple systems. We help with that while also improving everyday use of SAP. Through Pyramid, we can bring what we feel is a world-class experience to SAP while extending this experience to modern cloud data warehouses such as Redshift and Snowflake."

Kumar Singh, Research Director, SAPinsider: "What makes Pyramid's platform comprehensive and places it in the category of Decision Intelligence is that it covers the entire analytics pipeline and enables features like self-service data discovery and collaboration, allowing users of all skill levels to work independently and as teams. Platforms like Pyramid's help extract maximum value from SAP investments and can help act as a 'single source of truth' by tapping into disparate data sources and enhancing collaboration, building a data-driven culture.

"Analytics needs to be a powerful aid in decision-making to create a truly data-driven enterprise. For this to happen, it needs to be leveraged by users with all levels of expertise to make data-driven decisions in their day-to-day work."

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005285/en/

Contacts:

UK

Susie Evershed

Resonance

+44 7966 145092

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

US

Heather Racicot

Resonance

+1 360-632-5616

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

Chas Kielt

Vice President of Global Corporate Communications, Pyramid Analytics

617.687.3371

chas.kielt@pyramidanalytics.com