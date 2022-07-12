Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.07.2022
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
PR Newswire
12.07.2022 | 14:15
119 Leser
China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): Original Design and Cutting-Edge Innovations on Display at CIFF Guangzhou, the World's Largest Furniture Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 49th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) ("CIFF Guangzhou"), the world's first and largest furniture fair that represents the entire supply chain, will take place in two phases at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Pazhou, Guangzhou. The first phase will be dedicated to Home Furniture and take place between July 17-20; while the second phase will be held between July 26-29 and showcase furniture for offices, public and commercial spaces.

The 49th CIFF Guangzhou will take place on-site and online, bringing together nearly 4,000 domestic and international brands over 700,000sqm of exhibition space. With the theme "Building a beautiful home together, Building new service patterns", CIFF Guangzhou promotes collaboration and innovation with the goal to build a new development model that meets the needs and expectations of the entire furniture industry.

Original design is the focal point of this year's CIFF Guangzhou, as the expo strives to form a new high-quality development platform for the industry based on original design. Over 6 exhibition halls, an exciting line-up of exhibitors will display the latest in high-level design, upholstery, and customization options for living spaces and sleeping areas; alongside new materials, functions and processes that are shaping the future of the industry.

The 49th CIFF Guangzhou will open on July 17 with the 2022 Global Furniture Industry Trend Conference, which will encourage high-level dialogue around smart consumption trends and emerging sectors. Furthermore, during the expo, CIFF Guangzhou will support the expansion of cross-border e-commerce channels and lead the industry to achieve high-quality green development with eco-friendly exhibition arrangements, green exhibitors, and seminars on sustainability and environmental protection.

As China's economy makes the shift from high-speed growth to high-quality development, CIFF Guangzhou is an important platform to stimulate the domestic economy by growing local demand and building local sales channels. With its new theme, new focus, new opportunities, new direction, new ideas and new vitality, CIFF Guangzhou will lay out a new development model for the large-scale furniture industry and provide more networking opportunities for brands and dealers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855628/image_1.jpg

