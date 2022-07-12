Sigma Additive Solutions Announces amace Solutions has Joined its OEM Partner Network

Supplier of End-to-End Metal 3D Printing Solutions to Integrate PrintRite3D Quality Monitoring and Analytics Solution

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, has announced in collaboration with Sigma's partner in India, Excel3D, amace Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has agreed to join the Sigma OEM Partner Network. amace is the 3D Printing arm of Ace Micromatic Group (AMG), the largest machine tool conglomerate in India.

As an OEM Partner, amace will integrate Sigma's PrintRite3D® monitoring and analytics technology into its STLR® Series of production-ready machines in order to support its customers with real-time quality monitoring and analytics. The agreement starts with multi-unit sales to support both internal future development and customer deployment. The Sigma and amace engineering teams will work closely together to build initial workflows around qualification of parts and create a knowledge base of materials, processes and best practices.

Jacob Brunsberg, President and CEO of Sigma Additive Solutions, stated, "Coming out of the largest machine tool conglomerate in India, amace is a quality addition to the Sigma OEM network family. We have a great deal of respect for their approach to technology and additive production. Most important, the team at amace shares our passion to improve machine, process and part health, while enabling cost-effective, high-volume production. The fact that amace utilizes the Materialise Control Platform (MCP) is also a plus given our recent announcement that we are working with Materialise to allow users to identify and correct metal build issues in real-time via a closed-loop control process."

Added Dr. Vishwas R. Puttige, amace Solutions head of business, "Sigma is the industry leader in additive manufacturing quality monitoring and analytics. We anticipate future success in offering a combined solution that will benefit key industries like aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, and automotive. We look forward to partnering with the Sigma team to accelerate additive manufacturing production scalability."

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ: SASI), is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma is dedicated to setting the quality standard for Additive Manufacturing and accelerating the worldwide adoption of 3D metal and polymer printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmaadditive.com.

About amace

amace is a noted supplier of end-to-end metal 3D printing solutions. amace is a part of the Ace Micromatic Group (AMG), the largest machine tool conglomerate in India. With a firm belief in the potential of AM and a vision to promote this technology and make it more accessible, amace Solutions was formed in the year 2018. amace comes with a pedigree of over four decades in machine building and is today one of the first manufacturers of metal-based additive manufacturing machines in India. For more information, please visit www.am-ace.com.

About the Sigma Additive Solutions OEM Partner Network

The Sigma Additive Solutions' OEM Program is designed to help our partners achieve the benefits of in-process quality monitoring and analytics as quickly and seamlessly as possible. Sigma is committed to developing and maintaining its solutions in alignment with all major standards (ASTM, ISO, FAA, etc.) and protecting its partners' data and intellectual property. The company will also remain agnostic with its technology integrations to serve customers and partners that operate in heterogenous environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D® version 7.0, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

