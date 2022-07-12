Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for June 2022

Shares insights on the labor market and hiring demand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index® for June 2022.

After a dip in May, candidate sentiment, the measure of how open candidates are to new jobs, moved down. Recruiter sentiment, the measure of how recruiters feel about the job market, decreased to 3.2/5 this month, matching February 2022 levels. The decreases in both sentiments may result from a slight slow up in hiring. On average, recruiters worked on 16 open roles this month, down from 22 open positions in May.

On average, when asked how many jobs candidates have had over the past two years, 44 percent of recruiters said candidates have had two jobs. This month, we saw an increase in the number of candidates who have had three (21%) and four jobs (14%).

"Job mobility is going to continue. People are going to chase the jobs that have more compensation, and companies need to better align how many roles they are attriting and hiring on a daily basis," said CEO, Evan Sohn on CNBC's "The Exchange".

Compensation is the only priority that ranked above remote work in June's Recruiter Index, at 42 percent this month. Not only did compensation claim the number one spot, but it is also the number one reason employees are leaving their current jobs as well (45%).

In-person roles (42%) are dominant over hybrid (39%) and fully remote roles (19%) this month. Remote positions have decreased by 56 percent since January.

Although there has been a decline in remote work, it remains the number two priority when candidates are looking for a new opportunity, not only shrinking the applicant pool for jobs that require workers to be in person, but supporting the job hopper economy, as companies decide to transition back into the office.

Recruiters and talent acquisition professionals continued to be the second most in-demand professional category, with 28 percent of recruiters awarding it the number two spot. Information Technology remained in the number one spot for the fourth month in a row but remained stagnant in June in terms of demand.

When recruiters were asked what roles they see the most demand for, their top ten list included:

IT/Software Engineering: 39% (-/+0 from May) Recruiting/Staffing: 28% (-6% from May) Medical/Healthcare: 23% (+4% from May) Architecture/Engineering: 15% (-4% from May) Sales: 15% (+9% from May) Accounting/Auditing: 12% (+/0 from May) Business Services: 6% (-7% from May) Automotive: 6% (+3% from May) Apparel/Fashion: 4% (-3% from May) Hospitality: 3% (-4% from May)

The next Recruiter Index survey can be found here.

