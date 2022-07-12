Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.: Net Medical's Adapts New FDA Rules on Test-To-Treat Service

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Net Medical (OTC PINK:NMXS) said today it has adapted new Federal Drug Administration (FDA) rules that provide free COVID treatments through pharmacy prescriptions in the company's Test-to-Treat program. The new rules provide greater access to timely treatments.

Following a Net Medical consultation, infected patients can now take the company's test report directly to a state-licensed pharmacist who can prescribe Paxlovid, Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revised its emergency use authorization of the drug last week for people who have been recently infected and are at high risk for severe disease.

Previously, only licensed doctors, nurses, and physician assistants were allowed to prescribe the treatment to patients. Experts say the adjustment recognizes the important role pharmacists have played and continue to play in the fight against COVID-19.

Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski said, "This change further expedites the treatment of those diagnosed by our Test-to-Treat program. We are continuing to work closely with the FDA for more effective solutions in dealing with COVID. Our daily tests are currently showing up to 20% of those tested on a daily basis are infected with COVID. While new strains of the disease appear to be less deadly than in the past, the prevalence of COVID in the general public is continuing."

Net Medical's Test-To-Treat program is particularly valuable for those living in rural areas in New Mexico and Arizona where testing services are limited.

Net Medical is among the few companies currently accepting insurance from all major carriers for telemedicine services. In addition, Net Medical is directly linked to the New Mexico Department of Health website.

For more information, call 505-255-1999 X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email ir@netmedical.com

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical has two operating units. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that combines both diagnostic and pharmaceutical services that are particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, software developers and telemedicine platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are the company's current expectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as "plans," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should be," "will be," "is likely to," "believes," and similar expressions referring to future periods. The company believes any expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708226/Net-Medicals-Adapts-New-FDA-Rules-on-Test-To-Treat-Service