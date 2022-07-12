Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on YTD Revenues From Jump Start Sports Merger

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. ("Bell Buckle" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BLLB), is proud to announce that Jump Start Sports is off to a spectacular summer season. Jump Start Sports has registered nearly 10,000 kids for their summer season programs. Revenue for the first six months of Y 2022 is $949,325, generating $564,954 in profit.

"We're ecstatic at the performance of our newest acquisition, Jump Start Sports," says Robert Clegg, CEO of Bell Buckle. "Jump Start Sports continues to help kids develop life-long skills and habits like exercise, teamwork, social skills and more, and we're so excited to be able to grow them into a next-level operation."

Previously announced, Jump Start Sports founder, Richard A. Hart was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, while his wife Lori A. Hart was appointed the Company's Chief Operations Officer this past June. Both new appointments will ensure that the recently merged, Jump Start Sports will continue to grow in accordance with their original mission.

The Company announced its plans to franchise Jump Start Sports across the United States. "Our franchising efforts are very much underway and we're excited to start showing our shareholders those efforts over the coming months," Clegg continued. "Currently, Jump Start is in more than 100 locations, reaching around 15,000 kids per year. Our new franchising effort should allow us to rapidly scale and roll out new Jump Start Sports locations wherever a franchisee sees a strong opportunity."

Additional updates regarding the franchising efforts will be made available at bellbuckleholdings.com in the coming weeks.

About Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc.

Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with a focus on acquiring and growing businesses in the youth sports, education and enrichment industries. Our mission is to provide opportunities for children to develop physically, mentally and emotionally through participation in sports and enrichment activities. For more information, please visit our website https://bellbuckleholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Investor Relations:

INFO@BELLBUCKLEHOLDINGS.COM

Media Contact:

Kevin Gray

kevin@socimarketing.com

407-488-4604

SOURCE: Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708204/Bell-Buckle-Holdings-Inc-Provides-Update-on-YTD-Revenues-From-Jump-Start-Sports-Merger