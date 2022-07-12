Fact.MR: Rising Prevalence of Cancer Necessitate Robust Epigenetics Market Demand by 10.9% CAGR through 2032

Epigenetics Demand Fueled by Increased Development of Oncology Biomarkers, Valuation to Reach US$ 2.79 Billion by 2032

Fact.MR's recent study published on the global epigenetics market provides detailed insights into prominent factors favoring growth between 2022 and 2032. It offers an elaborate quantitative and qualitative analysis on the current market trends. The study also unravels demand for epigenetics in the market in terms of technology, application, product, and region.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global epigenetics market stood at US$ 992.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to be valued at US$ 2.79 Billion by the end of 2032. As per the report, the epigenetics market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of around 10.9% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Rising prevalence of cancer is likely to bode well for the global epigenetics market in the upcoming decade. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer caused about 10 million deaths in 2020 across the globe. Cases of breast cancer were 2.26 million and lung cancer were 2.21 million in the same year.

These numbers are projected to surge with lack of exercise, chronic inflammation, gene mutations, excessive smoking, and obesity. Thus, demand for epigenetics is set to grow at a fast pace in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, expanding application of epigenetics on non-oncology diseases, personalized medication, and target therapy is expected to provide new growth opportunities to key players.

Increasing investments in epigenetics research and rising support from governments towards advancements in epigenetics to strengthen healthcare infrastructures are also anticipated to favor growth in the market throughout the forecast period.

Besides, epigenetic biomarkers have been very useful in the detection and management of various oncology and non-oncology diseases for many years. Thus, regulatory bodies are expected to invest more in further research activities on epigenetics, which would fuel the market in the next decade.

Furthermore, increasing shift of healthcare professionals towards epigenetics-based assays from conventional microarrays owing to lack of experimental bias and requirement of low concentration of input samples is projected to aid growth.

Increasing focus of researchers worldwide on the development of advanced epigenetic sequencing platforms and instruments is another factor that would propel growth.

Key Takeaways:

North America epigenetics market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 245 Mn in 2022 and account for around 24.7% share.

epigenetics market is projected to reach a valuation of in 2022 and account for around 24.7% share. Epigenetics market in Europe is likely to be valued at US$ 269 Mn in 2022 and exhibit a share of about 27.1%.

is likely to be valued at in 2022 and exhibit a share of about 27.1%. Top 3 countries in the global epigenetic market are set to hold a share of approximately 33.2% in the forthcoming years.

The global epigenetic market stood at US$ 992.8 Mn in 2022 and is projected to be valued at US$ 2.79 Bn by 2032.

in 2022 and is projected to be valued at by 2032. Increasing adoption of DNA methylation technology to evaluate human genomes is set to push the global epigenetic market to 10.9% CAGR in 2022-2032.

Growth Drivers:

Ability of epigenetics to push the development of therapeutic strategies to reverse dysregulation in cancer would propel growth.

Increasing prevalence of genetic conditions and infectious diseases is likely to drive the need for drugs derived from epigenetic research, thereby boosting growth.

Restraints:

Concerns associated with standardization over diagnostics based on epigenetics and lack of skilled professionals may hamper the market.

Expensive nature of instruments required for epigenetics studies owing to their advanced functionalities may decline sales in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global epigenetic market are focusing on collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to expand their businesses and accelerate research & development activities to offer better solutions to customers.

For instance,

In August 2020 , Illumina Inc., a leading American biotechnology company, acquired Grail, a reputed firm working on the early detection of different types of cancers. Grail is currently striving to receive approval from the FDA for its Galleri test. The company had been enrolling patients for trials to expand the dataset by focusing on genomes associated with cancer-causing epigenetic factors.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Illumina

New England Biolabs

Merck Millipore

Abcam

Agilent

Zymo Research

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Active Motif

Diagenode

More Valuable Insights on Epigenetics Market

In its recent study, Fact.MR reveals factors influencing the growth in the global epigenetics market during the assessment period. The study also offers compelling insights into prominent drivers creating growth opportunities in the epigenetics market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Epigenetic Kits

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Industry: Epigenetic Reagents

Epigenetic Enzymes

Bioinformatics Tools

Epigenetics Instruments and Consumables

Others

By Technology:

Epigenetics DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatic Structures

Others

By Application:

Immunology

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Non-Oncology

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Epigenetics Market Report

What is the valuation of epigenetics market currently?

At what CAGR epigenetics market is projected to expand during the forecast period?

What is the valuation of the epigenetics market in China ?

? What will be the size of the epigenetics market in 2032?

