Yalong Hydropower is building a 1 GW solar park that will be connected to an operational 3 GW hydropower facility on the Yalong River in southwestern China.Yalong River Hydropower Development, a state-owned hydropower developer, has started building the 1 GW Kela PV power station in Sichuan province, southwestern China. The solar facility will be connected to the operational 3 GW Lianghekou hydropower station on the Yalong River. Upon completion, the new hybrid PV-hydropower complex will be the world's largest power plant of its kind. The hydropower side of the project has an adjustable capacity ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de