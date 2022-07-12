Yalong Hydropower is building a 1 GW solar park that will be connected to an operational 3 GW hydropower facility on the Yalong River in southwestern China.Yalong River Hydropower Development, a state-owned hydropower developer, has started building the 1 GW Kela PV power station in Sichuan province, southwestern China. The solar facility will be connected to the operational 3 GW Lianghekou hydropower station on the Yalong River. Upon completion, the new hybrid PV-hydropower complex will be the world's largest power plant of its kind. The hydropower side of the project has an adjustable capacity ...

