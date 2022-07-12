Fogo de Chao: Fogo de Chão Announces Plans to Open Five Restaurants in the Philippines

Global restaurant brand signs franchise agreement with Manila-based Bistro Americano Corp. to bring the Fogo experience to Asia for the first time

DALLAS, July 12, 2022, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, today announced its plans to enter Asia for the first time with the signing of a franchise development agreement that will bring Fogo's award-winning dining experience to the Philippines. In partnership with Bistro Americano Corp., a division of the leading Manila-based multi-brand restaurant operator The Bistro Group, the deal will bring five Fogo de Chão locations to the country over the next six years. The agreement reflects the next step in Fogo's growth plans as the Company accelerates expansion in domestic and international markets. The Bistro Group joins Fogo's existing international franchise partners in Mexico and the Middle East.



With 66 locations worldwide and growing, Fogo earlier in 2022 announced a 15 percent planned annual growth rate through company-owned restaurants, with an additional international capital light franchise development strategy. With the goal to bring the culinary art of churrasco to guests worldwide, the Company has announced 8-10 company-owned and 1-2 international franchise restaurant openings for 2022, supported by a strong pipeline of new restaurant development to meet demand in new and existing markets. Fogo's newest openings include restaurants in Rio Barra, Brazil, El Segundo, Calif., Coral Gables, Fla. and Monterrey, Mexico, with planned openings in Elmhurst, N.Y., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Paramus, N.J. and others expected later this year.

"We are honored to partner with Bill and his accomplished team at The Bistro Group, who have successfully developed premium brands throughout the Philippines for the past 25 years," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "Our entrance into Asia marks a monumental step in our brand's strategic growth plan. At Fogo, we celebrate culinary discoveries and are proud to introduce guests to the art of churrasco at each of our restaurants around the world."

For over 25 years, the experienced team at The Bistro Group has built a track record of excellence introducing and operating iconic restaurant brands within the Philippines. As the leading premium dining retailer in the region, the Company currently operates 111 restaurants across a 21-brand portfolio, which includes international names like Texas Roadhouse, TGI Fridays, Italianni's and Buffalo Wild Wings.

"We are continually looking for opportunities to bring distinctive and innovative hospitality brands to our guests within the Philippines, and we see incredible potential in Fogo de Chão," said Bill Stelton, Chairman and CEO of The Bistro Group. "For over 40 years Fogo has set the standard in upscale, experiential dining by bringing authentic flavors of churrasco globally, and for that reason, we're proud to represent Fogo as it makes its Asia debut."

Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo de Chão is a nearly 45-year-old brand known for its dining experience of discovery and showcasing the culinary art of churrasco where guests can watch as gaucho chefs butcher, hand-carve and grill high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame. With a modern, timeless design and signature offerings including a fresh and seasonal Market Table and an award-winning Bar Fogo menu featuring hand-crafted cocktails and South American wines, Fogo has become a destination of choice by both brand advocates and new guests globally.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what's next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco - the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame - into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar - which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more - guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, All-Day Happy Hour including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About The Bistro Group

Founded in 1994, The Bistro Group is one of the Philippines' most progressive restaurant chains that popularized the casual dining concept with the entry of TGI Fridays in the country over 25 years ago. Its success led to the launch of other reputable, world-class brands such as Italianni's, Denny's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse and Hard Rock Café among others as well as Asian concepts like Watami, Modern Shanghai, Bulgogi Brothers and Fish & Co. In May this year, The Bistro Group introduced LA's iconic Randy's Donuts which was received enthusiastically by the local market. The company also owns and operates Bistronomia, a collection of boutique Spanish/Mediterranean restaurants, Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito, BCN by Las Flores and Rumba. TBG Elite by The Bistro Group's award-winning chef, Josh Boutwood, is also a part of the company. Its upscale, chef-driven restaurants (Helm, The Test Kitchen, Savage and Ember) highlight quality ingredients, seasonality and unique cooking methods.

