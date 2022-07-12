Glacial Gold is one of the top selling brands of CBD vapes and oils in the British Columbia market

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf" or the "Company"), a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis extracts including vapes and oils, is pleased to announce the launch of its new CBD 3:1 vape under the award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold.

The Company's technology stack enables the transformation of industrial hemp biomass into CBD distillate purified to be free of wax, chlorophyll, and residual pesticides.

Glacial Gold CBD 3:1 Vape is launching as a 1-gram format in the Company's signature Berry Lemonade flavour, reminiscent of fresh-picked berries from the Fraser Valley. The new CBD 3:1 Vape will build off the success of the Glacial Gold Session THC Vape and Anytime 1:1 Vape by offering an additional tier of potency at the accessible price point and quality the legacy brand is known for.

The Company expects the Glacial Gold CBD 3:1 Vape to be available first in the British Columbia market this summer, and nationally through medical cannabis distribution partners. The British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch ("BCLDB") is responsible for the wholesale distribution of cannabis to private retailers in British Columbia and is the public retailer of cannabis throughout the province under the brand 'BC Cannabis Stores'.





"We are excited to build on the legacy of the Glacial Gold brand with our new vape product that fills a gap for consumers looking for a CBD vape that doesn't crystalize and clog like many of the vapes on the market," said Nextleaf Co-Founder and CEO Paul Pedersen. "With Nextleaf's multi-patented extraction and distillation technology, we are able to control the quality and price of cannabinoid ingredients and position the Glacial Gold brand as a price-point value leader in all distillate focused product categories."

Glacial Gold CBD products are manufactured using Canadian hemp flower processed at Nextleaf Labs in Greater Vancouver, B.C. Additionally, all Glacial Gold products are developed through the Company's extensive sensory evaluation program as covered in Forbes.

Nextleaf sets monthly record for kilos sold to licensed manufacturing partners

During the month of June 2022, Nextleaf sold more than 100 kilograms of high-purity distilled THC and CBD ingredients to long-term and new partners. The Company onboarded five new partners during the month. Cannabis distillate produced by Nextleaf's ingredient processing technology will power more than 15 brands throughout the Canadian market this summer.

As producers throughout the industry right-size and look for additional efficiencies in their business, many are choosing to outsource their extraction and distillate supply.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vapes and oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold. The Company's multi-patented ingredient processing technology transforms cannabis and hemp biomass into high-purity distillate at an industrial scale. Nextleaf is a low-cost producer of cannabis oils, and supplier of THC and CBD ingredients to qualified wholesale partners across Canada. Nextleaf is the first publicly traded company to be issued a U.S. patent for the industrial extraction and purification of cannabinoids. The Company has been issued 18 U.S. patents, and over 95 patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including distillation and acetylation. Nextleaf develops cannabinoid-based formulations and delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. For more information visit www.nextleafsolutions.com and www.Glacial.Gold

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

