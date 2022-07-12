European base in the heart of Berlin tech district will serve as one of the main research and development centers for company

RapidAPI, provider of the world's largest API Hub, today announced the opening of its new Berlin office, which will serve as the European headquarters for the fast-growing company. As one of the main research and development centers, the Berlin office will play a pivotal role in helping drive RapidAPI's presence within the rapidly expanding developer ecosystem. The office, located within the tech sector of Berlin in the newly refurbished Factory, will employ teams from across products, engineering and operations, growing the employee base 10x in the country by the end of 2022. To kickoff the grand opening of the office, founder and CEO Iddo Gino along with other executives from RapidAPI's global offices will be present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this evening.

"We couldn't think of a better location to host our European headquarters. Berlin is a buzzing metropolitan city, with a strong and thriving developer community, an amazing talent pool and a central location that will allow us to connect with customers across Europe," said Iddo Gino, founder and CEO of RapidAPI. "We are on a mission to empower developers to create transformative software applications and integrations, and the technology expertise coming out of our Berlin office will be central in delivering on this goal."

The Berlin office signals RapidAPI's ongoing commitment to not only the German market, but to Europe as a key region in its global footprint. In addition to the Berlin office, RapidAPI's global presence includes offices in San Francisco, Tel Aviv and Tallinn, Estonia. As part of its investment in the city, the company plans to have an active role in the thriving Berlin developer community, including participating in industry-wide events and hosting its own dev meetup at its office in the coming months.

