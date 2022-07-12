This initial capital is co-led by Signature Ventures and Polymorphic Capital, who specialize in early-stage, high-growth Web3 startups

Nevermined AG, a Web3 company that provides tools to read, write and own your digital assets, announced their initial investment round of €3 million, co-led by Signature Ventures and Polymorphic Capital. The Nevermined platform consists of modular solutions that easily allow users the ability to create and monetize digital assets and participate in the read-write-own vision of Web3.

The platform offers the foundations for building digital ecosystems with components like Tokenization Engine, Marketplace Creator, Royalties Engine, Decentralized Access Control, DAO Framework and DISC, or Data In-Situ Computation, for Remote Computation.

Nevermined CEO Don Gossen shares, "The best internet is the one that everyone can access and own. And this is what Nevermined allows people to do. When it comes to Data mixed with Web3 our pedigree speaks for itself our team has been working with cutting-edge tech for over 20 years, first in Big Data, and now in Web3. With these building blocks, we can help you realize your vision. I'd argue we're the best team in the world that does what we do."

According to a new report by Grand View Research, the global blockchain technology market size is expected to reach $1,431 billion by 2030. With this market opportunity and its solid, proven technology, Nevermined will leverage this capital raise to:

Be more complete and scalable by advancing its product roadmap: Nevermined will enhance its digital asset development platform that makes Web3 accessible by streamlining the creation, monetization and management of decentralized digital assets. Some key projects include:

Enterprise: A global energy company used the platform to create a peer-to-peer carbon certificate trading marketplace.

Creative: Autonomies is using Nevermined to build a music NFT platform and DAO, allowing for fairer value distribution between musicians, labels and collectors.

Science: In a world first, VitaDAO used Nevermined to tokenize the IP of scientific research, conducted by the Scheibye-Knudsen Lab in Copenhagen.

Be more accessible by accelerating global footprint: To foster company growth and better customer experience, Nevermined will be strengthening its presence in key areas including product, engineering, marketing and community.

Be easier to use by expanding the breadth and depth of the partner ecosystem: Nevermined will establish both technical and creative partnerships that will bolster its mission. Along with deepening partnerships with initiatives such as Autonomies, a music NFT platform allowing artists to become stakeholders.

"We only invest in outstanding teams that build the backbone of the decentralized future,' said Managing Director Juliane Hahn, Signature. "We see many startups that try to combine Data with Blockchains. Nevermined is the first company that understands the complexities and provides actual solutions at the intersection of Data and Web3. In the future every data-driven company will require the ability to turn their data silos into data ecosystems. Nevermined delivers the full product stack to do just that."

"We've been very impressed with the Nevermined team," said Vitaly Spassky, founder of Polymorphic Capital. "They have the vision, as well as the tech talent and pedigree to execute. To us digital assets are a crucial building block for the decentralized web. And the Nevermined platform makes it super easy for teams and projects to integrate Web3 tech. We're very excited to see what people will build with Nevermined."

Nevermined began as an incubation project within Keyko AG to solve issues around data sharing using tokenization and smart contract gateways. From there it evolved from a data-centric solution to a decentralized digital assets solution with much broader applicability.

About Nevermined

Nevermined is a Web3 company that provides tools to read, write and own your digital assets, founded by CEO Don Gossen, CTO Aitor Argomaniz and CIO Dimitri De Jonghe. They met while creating Ocean Protocol, the world's first decentralized data marketplace. In 2019, they founded Keyko over a shared belief in the power of digital ecosystems. They helped a variety of organizations develop Web3 ecosystems, worth a combined value of $3 billion. In 2022, they decided to spin out Nevermined as a standalone technology platform.

More info on https://nevermined.io/

About Signature Ventures

Signature Ventures is an early-stage Venture Capital fund investing in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger Technology and Web3 technology. Based in Germany, the fund invests in Pre-Seed to Series A, globally with a focus on Europe. Signature Ventures is managed by Juliane Hahn, Founding Partner, and Dr. Georg Stricker, Tech Partner. They combine an extensive track record of VC investments with deep Blockchain expertise.

About Polymorphic Capital

Polymorphic Capital is a venture capital firm that invests globally in teams creating the future of the internet with decentralized protocols and digital assets. They specialize in infrastructure, finance and gaming.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005503/en/

Contacts:

pr@nevermined.io