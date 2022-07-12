Driver Technologies, Inc.: Driver Technologies Launches DriverPremium With CloudSync

Mobile Driving Assistance System Will Help Keep Drivers Safer on the Road

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Driver Technologies, Inc. , an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers a safer driving experience, today announced the launch of the premium version of its No. 1 rated dash cam app, Driver®. The app transforms a driver's phone into a mobile driving assistance system and dash cam designed to make connected mobility technology more accessible and has users in over 170 countries.

DriverPremium includes real-time safety alerts: forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings, cloud storage, AI analysis, nationwide roadside assistance, gas rewards and coaching to help promote good driving habits. The premium version of the app, DriverPremium, available on both the Apple and Android app stores, starts at $4.99 a month for consumers.

"We're excited to launch DriverPremium as a way to democratize road safety and cloud connectivity for every driver in order to help them get to their next destination safely," said Rashid Galadanci, CEO and co-founder of Driver Technologies. "The Driver app provides a super easy user experience for individual, gig economy and fleet drivers at a fraction of the price compared to traditional hardware products. It includes a whole host of capabilities and services for drivers - safety alerts, cloud storage and sharing, roadside and gas discounts - in other words, it's a no brainer for every driver."

The cloud storage included in DriverPremium unlocks personal access and sharing via the new DriverCloud. Users will be able to record and store internal and external video footage and trips will automatically be synced to the cloud with easy access through the app or any web browser. Users maintain full control of their data stored on the DriverCloud, and can choose to share their driving videos, AI analysis, safety warnings and location with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members.

DriverPremium also includes the public launch of the company's in-app DriverRoadside assistance, which will include less than 30-minute support from more than 75,000 active service providers all over the U.S. Backed by experienced roadside partner, HONK , DriverRoadside's rescue team can also provide additional, trained photo support of the accident scene for the driver to share with their insurance company or law enforcement.

Lastly, DriverPremium includes gas savings at more than 95% of U.S. gas stations through a partnership with GasBuddy . Driver users receive exclusive savings and easy access to a nationwide network of gas pricing information and deals.

DriverPremium stems from a $10 million Series A investment round led by IA Capital and including participation from Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures , State Auto Labs/Rev 1 , The Social Entrepreneurs' Fund , C2Ventures and Kapor Capital .

"The global application of this critical software and the incredible team really attracted us to Driver Technologies." said Matt Perlman, partner at IA Capital Group. "Previously, this technology was only available to those with access to hundreds of thousands of dollars for equipment, subscriptions or the latest vehicles, but now anyone with a smartphone, anywhere in the world can access the tools they need for a safer driving experience."

According to the recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report , traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021. In fact, the U.S. Department of Transportation is now encouraging drivers to leverage technology, such as dash cams, to improve the safety of motor vehicles on our roadways.

"Nearly 1.5 million deaths and over 50M serious injuries occur each year due to motor vehicle accidents, making crash injuries a major cause of death among all age groups, the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 years and a major contributor to economic challenges for individuals with the least access to opportunities," said Liz Luckett, managing partner at The Social Entrepreneurs' Fund. "The truth is that many of these deaths and serious injuries could have been prevented. Driver Technologies is on a mission to use its advanced technology and telematics to make roads safer for all drivers, whether you drive for a fleet, are a gig-economy driver, or just an everyday driver concerned with safety."

For more information about DriverPremium, please download the Driver App in the Apple or Android app store or visit www.drivertechnologies.com/driver-premium .

About Driver Technologies

Driver Technologies is an AI-based mobility tech company that delivers the products and services needed to keep everyone protected on the road. Their mobile app Driver, transforms a driver's phone into a dash cam designed to improve road safety and make mobility technology more accessible. Driver allows users to video record their trip while receiving safety alerts such as forward collision, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings, while also offering cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance services, coaching, and scoring capabilities. Users have full control over their data stored on the DriverCloud and can choose what to share with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members. The Driver app was recently featured in the June 2022 print edition of Consumer Reports as one of four dash cameras in the June 2022 print edition of Consumer Reports on "What a Dash Cam Can Do For You." For more information, please visit drivertechnologies.com/ .

