ZineOne Real-Time Marketing Platform Now Available on Pega Marketplace

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / ZineOne , the real-time marketing platform that provides enterprises with in-session personalization and relevant online shopping experiences for anonymous website visitors, today announced its availability on Pega Marketplace , the definitive destination for Pega clients to explore a well-curated selection of partner solutions including more than 350 components, solutions, listings, and packaged service offerings to help enhance existing Pega solutions.

ZineOne's real-time marketing platform delivers machine learning driven, predictive engagement solutions that leverage enhanced data analytics and AI to predict the intent of each website visitor by analyzing the clickstream. Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation helps the world's leading organizations reduce complexity, make better decisions and get work done with enhanced efficiency and productivity. The addition of ZineOne to the Pega Marketplace will allow Pega Customer Decision HubTM clients to decision and deliver the next-best-action for brands' website visitors in real time while on the website. As personalized experiences continue to be top-of-mind for all enterprise organizations, privacy compliant in-session intelligence will be required.

"The addition of ZineOne's real-time marketing platform to Pega Marketplace is a tremendous opportunity for us," said Debjani Deb, co-founder and CEO of ZineOne. "Pega Customer Decision Hub is an extremely powerful solution that is trusted by some of the most well-known brands around the globe. We're excited that they recognized the value ZineOne brings with our intelligence around both anonymous and known site visitors to help produce measurable revenue increase for its e-commerce clients."

Already Providing Value

A Fortune 500 US telecom provider is currently solving sophisticated real-time decisioning and offer personalization challenges for their anonymous visitors through the joint solutions from ZineOne and Pega. Their internal team is now able to instantly score its web and mobile web visitors within milliseconds through ZineOne's in-session intelligence powered by Customer DNA to make early purchase predictions (EPP) within five clicks. The decisioning power of Pega combined with ZineOne in-session intelligence has resulted in conversion rate lifts as high as 32% depending on the various use cases deployed.

"The addition of ZineOne's predictive signals to Pega Marketplace, coupled with Pega's market-leading Customer Decision Hub is truly transformative," said Vince Jeffs, senior director, product strategy - marketing and decisioning, Pega. "ZineOne's solution processes digital behaviors in real time, predicts intent, and delivers signals for Pega Customer Decision Hub to help customer engagement teams make decisions and present the next-best-action for each visitor all in microseconds."

About ZineOne

On average, up to 90% of website traffic is anonymous. In today's privacy-first world it's imperative for leading brands to find new methods to engage consumers while they are on your digital property. ZineOne is the only Real Time Marketing Platform that intelligently scores behavior and personalizes the experience of every site visitor in the moment, while on your website or mobile app, at scale - regardless of whether the visitor is anonymous or known. Top brands across retail, ecommerce, travel, hospitality, telecom, and banking are able to engage anonymous traffic with industry-specific AI models that predict buyer intent within 5 clicks and personalize the consumer experience within milliseconds. Leading brands like Men's Wearhouse, Wynn Resorts and Kohl's increase site engagement and increase revenue from anonymous traffic intelligence from ZineOne.

