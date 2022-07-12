Filmmaker of the Year award is the latest accolade for Chiang and Golden Lotus

On June 8, 2022, George Chiang won the Filmmaker of the Year Award at the Prague International Film Festival for the musical film Golden Lotus which also received Honorable Mention for Best Original Score and Best Editing at the annual event.

The Filmmaker of the Year award is the latest accolade for Chiang and Golden Lotus which has now won over 50 international film festival awards around the world across numerous categories including Best Picture of the Festival at the Film Fest International Paris.

'It has been a surreal experience on how well Golden Lotus has been embraced around the world,' said Chiang. 'I am very honored and humbled to have won this award. It is beyond my wildest imagination. Our original objective in submitting Golden Lotus to film festivals was to attract theatre production opportunities around the world, but what has happened has been far greater than anything we had anticipated. We now have theatre producers interested in presenting the musical internationally and enormous interest in the film itself.'

The feature length film is a cinematic presentation of the musical production of Golden Lotus which won Best Original Work at the Hong Kong English Drama Awards. Based on the most infamous Chinese novel of all time, Jin Ping Mei, the musical is an epic tale about the forsaken beauty Golden Lotus who undergoes a spellbinding journey amidst the dying war-torn years of Song Dynasty China.

Golden Lotus was written and composed by the Toronto based Chiang who also served as producer with Ivy Chung. Directed by Emily Chan. Original score by Chiang and George Gao. Editing by Eddie Lo and Bezayit Menker.

