Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (351/22)

Trading in Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July 14, 2022. Short name: LPGO BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017911613 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 259055 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 000 50.