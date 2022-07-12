Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma gerüstet für klinische Versuche und FDA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.07.2022 | 15:33
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nanotech Energy Inc.: Nanotech Energy Announces New 517-Acre Nanotechnology-Powered Battery Manufacturing Campus in the Greater Reno Area

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotech Energy, the world's leading manufacturer of graphene and the only producer of non-flammable, graphene-based batteries on the market, is expanding its operations to Storey County, Nevada, east of Reno, with a new 517-acre, multiple building manufacturing facility in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. The high-volume facility will significantly increase Nanotech Energy's manufacturing capacity to produce and scale its patented, non-flammable Graphene batteries. The first of 2 buildings planned will produce 2.5 Gwh of batteries with the plan to continue expansion to has high as 15Gwh over he next several years. Nanotech's new factory will also produce other graphene-powered products, including EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, conductive adhesives and silver nanowires. View a short video about Nanotech Energy here.