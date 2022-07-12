Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle: Benchmark's Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa Appoints New General Manager

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle, the independent luxury and lifestyle hotel services of Pyramid Global Hospitality, has named Rick Kinert general manager of Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa in Lake Arrowhead, California. One of Southern California's premier luxury resorts, Lake Arrowhead offers 173 rooms including 11 suites, wellness center, restaurant bar and private lake beach.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Rick to the Benchmark family and to this magnificent resort," said Stephen Cullen, vice president of operations, Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle. "Rick comes to us with strong leadership and operational experience gained at first rate properties and major luxury brands over the past couple of decades. Rick is the ideal professional to lead Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa into a promising future."

Rick Kinert, general manager, Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa

Rick brings 35 years of senior leadership experience to his new post. Previously he was regional vice president of resort operations for Diamond Resorts of Las Vegas, Nevada where he oversaw the west region's 11 resorts. He earlier served as general manager of Cibola Vista Resort and Spa in Peoria, Arizona and as resident club manager for Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Rick is a strong believer in affording his team ample creativity and empowerment to satisfy every guest's expectation. He prides himself on building strong teams based on a culture of accountability, empathy and ownership while creating memorable vacation experiences for resort guests and their families.

About Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle

Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle, a division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading U.S.-based hospitality management company. Many of Benchmark's properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. Learn more at www.benchmarkglobalhospitality.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

