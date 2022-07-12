Cresa Boston Welcomes RJ Panzo of T3, Strengthening Life Sciences Practice

Strategic senior hire is the latest in Cresa's efforts to deepen industry expertise and expand services

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest tenant-only commercial real estate firm, is pleased to announce that RJ Panzo has joined their team as Senior Vice President of Life Sciences. This addition is the latest development in Cresa's multiyear strategy to strengthen their life sciences practice and underscore their commitment to serving the scientific community.

With a background as a scientist and lab operator, Panzo will bring critical end-user perspective to support Cresa's life sciences clients. Panzo will collaborate with Cresa's real estate advisors, consultants, and strategists to provide industry-specific insights and creative solutions to our clients and partners across Greater Boston.

"To have RJ join Cresa is a game changer for our team," said Adam Subber, Managing Principal at Cresa Boston. "Life sciences organizations have so much to consider in the market, and RJ's experience and perspective will be a strong asset for our clients moving forward. This industry has dominated the market for the last few years, and there's still so much opportunity for our clients."

"Cresa has a seasoned team and is on a great trajectory," said Panzo. "I'm thrilled to be joining this group, and I'm looking forward to the chance to collaborate with the team and grow the life sciences practice together."

With the addition of Panzo, Cresa's life sciences team is comprised of a unique combination of advisors, lab and workplace strategists, project managers, and data consultants to provide a deeply integrated and holistic look at real estate strategies and opportunities. As the Greater Boston market continues to shift and evolve, this type of multidisciplinary insight will be critical in informing sound business decisions.

Panzo joins Cresa from T3 Advisors, A Savills Company. As Corporate Managing Director of Lab and Facility Planning with T3, he developed and executed lab operations and real estate strategies for life sciences companies at all stages of growth. Before T3, Panzo worked in research, project management, and operations roles at a number of prominent life sciences and biotech organizations in Greater Boston.

